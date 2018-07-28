The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Southwest Wisconsin's CWD and predator study will launch its third winter capture season following the gun deer season, beginning in January 2019.
Dan Storm, DNR coordinator for the study, is pleased with the recently completed second spring fawn capture in spite of having to cut searches on several hot afternoons.
“We just didn’t think it was safe for the crew or the fawns around the hot Memorial Day weekend. That period is one of the most successful times to hand-capture fawns, but we cut the days short during the afternoons,” he said. “Still, we captured our goal of fawns, but probably would have collared more.”
Sometimes the team used data points of collared does during fawning to move in on where a fawn may have been born.
After that hot spell, the summer has been pretty easy for deer, Storm said. There are always some deer dying during this time of the year in spite of good conditions, however.
A couple seemingly atypical deer movements occurred within the 330 adult deer now “on the air” according to Storm.
“One young doe left Iowa County and moved all the way to Middleton area," Storm said. "Another one crossed the Wisconsin River.”
There is no explanation for movements like this and sometimes deer simply move for no apparent reason.
Some capture nets are being replaced because they were found to be too light and a few adult deer escaped during the netting process.
The crew constructed a remote control to drop some nets, which will assist in setting up farther away from the net or the site will be able to be used regardless of the wind direction.
The field crew will begin working earlier this fall, starting before the nine-day gun deer season because it is anticipated more hunters will have collared deer to report. When a hunter shoots a collared deer, a crew member visits the hunter to assist getting information and giving the hunter data on where the deer has been since it was collared.
Minnesota and Michigan are currently doing chronic wasting disease studies. Storm has shared what Wisconsin is doing in this study.
A few collared predators, mainly coyotes, were killed during the spring turkey season, which is legal with the continuous coyote season.
The public and hunters have been very good in cooperating with the crew, Storm said. It is unusual to lose a GPS collar or have one not reported.