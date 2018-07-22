There is one structure outdoors gatherers can count on to predict a great deal about upcoming fall gatherings. The fruit of plants, trees, shrubs, and vines are what animals, including some people, depend on.
Much of the new plant-produced energy is tied up in seeds, almost all of which are housed inside fruits. An acorn, hazelnut, walnut, hickory nut, and numerous domestic crops are what grows and helps keep alive new members of bird and mammal populations during the summer, fall and winter.
Hunters go where the fruits are to find game animals, including turkeys, grouse, deer, bears, pheasants, squirrels and a host of others.
These food sources fluctuate year to year, as do the animal populations. Last year’s production was prodigious. We shouldn’t expect that again, maybe not for 5-10 years. In fact, following those astounding nut falls, one should anticipate a below-normal production the next fall.
But don’t forget to tie 2017 with 2018, too. Last fall and winter had food to feed an army. But when the turkeys, deer and squirrels go looking this October they might find slim pickings, as will the 80-year-old man who hopes to pick up hickory nuts for his cookies, cereal, cake and Granola pocket snacks.
In general shagbark hickory nuts will be slim pickings most places and bitternuts are much more plentiful; but who cares. They are called bitternuts for a reason. The lesser will make do, but once someone has tried the real McCoy, it takes a shagbark or shellbark hickory nut to satisfy them.
Walnuts, too, are scarce, as are butternut trees, even though those white walnut trees have a few nuts, just not many trees anymore.
The three white oak species, whose nuts can be eaten by people, too, seem to be fair to good. Bur oaks, swamp white oaks, and white oaks are one-year nut producers so what’s on the tree will fall this autumn.
Red oaks are lesser of the two oak groups, black, pin and red species. These are two-year trees and the nuts started this spring won’t fall until 2019. Look to the larger acorns on the red oaks; those are the 2018 crop and drop. These nuts are not as good as the white oaks.
The best nut of 2018 is the hazel, but the squirrels almost always get them all, so admire the impressive spread now, but they’ll be gone even before Sept. 15, when the squirrel season opens.
As with 2017, when tree and shrub nuts were in low supply, nut gathering and eating animals hit the corn fields really hard. So do the turkey, deer and squirrel hunters, setting up where fox and gray squirrels entered the corn fields or left the woods.
A squirrel hunter can determine the squirrel type present by how they eat the kernels and whether or not they take entire ears back to the woods. The bigger fox squirrel can and does carry more food.
Even during a poor fruit year, there are good, even exceptional trees, but those are few and far between. Find one great tree and you’ve found an October honey hole for fruits and fauna.