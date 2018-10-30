Following a 30-day application period and a great deal of anticipation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conducted its first random drawing last June for four lucky state residents to hunt elk in the state's first managed elk hunt.
More than 38,000 residents applied for this once-in-a-lifetime hunting opportunity. The winning hunters drawn were from Merrill, Green Bay, Kenosha and Appleton.
The season runs from Oct. 13 to Nov. 11 and Dec. 13 to 21. Only bull elk may be harvested; areas where Kentucky elk were released in 2015-2017 will be closed until the numbers reach the population goals of the elk management committee.
The application fee for residents was $10. Before receiving their elk carcass tag, all would be required to complete an elk education course before the season starts. Besides the license fees, the DNR received $13,000 in donations for elk management.
An additional elk tag was raffled off by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The proceeds from the applications and the RMEF drawing were to be used for elk management.
DNR deer and elk ecologist Kevin Wallenfang said “offering this hunt has taken Wisconsin’s elk management program to a new level.”
Wallenfang said there was great excitement in the state, many people did not know that there were elk in Wisconsin and that there is a bright future in Wisconsin for elk.
I was in northern Wisconsin in the late 1990s doing a story on the state’s wolves, bears, and the introduction of the first elk to Wisconsin from Michigan in 1995. I was lucky enough to see the first elk in 1995 get radio collared and vet checked.
The 25 Michigan elk were quarantined before being released in the Clam Lake area in Sawyer County. Initially, the Michigan elk didn’t do well at the mercy of predators such as wolves and bears plus the deadly automobile. But they have grown and thrived in the 22 years since their reintroduction and management.
This year, the northern herd should number more than 200 with numerous bulls.
The area of the first hunt is within the Clam Lake elk range of Sawyer, Bayfield, Ashland, and Price counties. The hunt concentrates on elk born in Wisconsin during the past two decades. The Kentucky elk that were released in Jackson County and the Flambeau River State Forest are not included in the hunt -- mainly because many of them are cows.
The elk harvest numbers were determined by the DNR Elk Advisory Committee, DNR biologists, and representatives from numerous organizations including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Jackson County Forest and Parks, Wisconsin Conservation Congress, U.S. Forest Service, Wisconsin Bowhunters Association, Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, UW-Stevens Point and Ho-Chunk Nation.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has donated more than $1.6 million toward the elk reintroduction and conservation work in Wisconsin. Kurt Flack, the regional director of the RMEF, said members have been looking forward to the hunt and that it will show what decades of hard work and donations have produced.
The Pittman-Robertson funding from license sales and hunting equipment will continue to help fund the elk reintroduction, management, research, and monitoring. Private donations from several partner groups recently paid for the recent translocation of Kentucky elk. The partnership with Kentucky will continue through the 2019 season.
This is the third year of our state’s agreement with Kentucky for additional elk, which are to be released in the Flambeau River State Forest in 2019.
The future looks bright for the elk and the Wisconsin sportsman.