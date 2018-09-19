I’ve harvested my share of deer over the years using many different tactics and techniques while both bow and gun hunting.
I’m not a professional hunter such as Bill Jordan or Steve Waddell, but I’ve spent much of my life in and around deer and in the outdoors. Having spent a considerable amount of my adult life in Wisconsin, it has given me the opportunity to see and study whitetail deer.
I live in south-central Wisconsin, which is a mixture of agricultural land and scattered woodlots. Since the 1970s and 80s, many deer have made the transition from the older pine forests and hardwood stands of northern Wisconsin to the agricultural lands located in the southern half of the state.
The deer herd in Wisconsin is currently estimated to be somewhere over a million deer. The state Department of Natural Resources would like to have the over-winter deer population around 700,000 to 800,000, but the chances of that happening, I think, are slim. The combination of milder winters, does having multiple births, an aging hunter population, and the whitetails' ability to adapt to living close to man has all contributed to the large deer numbers.
Years ago, hunters showed that they will kill and harvest only so many deer despite many liberal seasons that have been tried and the emergence of chronic wasting disease (CWD).
Most of my early years hunting were spent in tree stands and I believe that hunters will still kill more deer when hunting from above than hunting on the ground.
If bow hunting, you may need a little more cover to hide your movements and time to draw your bow verses just aiming and pulling the trigger. But the odds of harvesting a deer are much better when hunting from a tree than the ground. But there is something that is much more exciting and challenging than climbing 20 feet in the air and sitting in a tree stand. That challenge is hunting on the ground whether from a blind, sitting on a fallen tree, or hiding in the brush.
What a hunter sees and experiences up close to deer are memories that will last a lifetime. Imagine a nice buck coming within 10 yards of you and not knowing that you are there. You’re able to see the deer’s mannerisms, its sounds, physical characteristics, color variations, and movements. On the ground, a deer may see your form and think that “something” is not right in the woods, but if you remain motionless and quiet a deer can go from bolting one second to browsing just a few yards away from you seconds later. Good camo, proper concealment, scent elimination, and the ability to remain motionless will go a long way.
Researchers now say that as we get older we learn to appreciate more about these animals that we’ve hunted. This is not to say that I don’t want to have some venison in my freezer every year, but I’ve learned that I like to get up close and personal with these magnificent creatures. Sometimes, I don’t bring any weapon, but I bring my camera or camcorder. I know that I can shoot a deer most seasons because I have access to quality hunting land and Wisconsin has a large deer herd, but harvesting a deer at close range from a ground blind or from a concealed location is the ultimate challenge.
Most hunters I know prefer to do so from trees, but many will go to the ground when necessary and particularly when they travel out West for elk, mule deer, and antelope where all hunting is ground orientated.
The following are some tips some excellent hunters have given me to share.
First, even before you enter the woods and your hunting area, there are things that the ground hunter must do to insure a safe and rewarding hunt.
Use the Internet and your computer to research the area you are hunting before you even set foot on the land. This can be done by using Google Earth and getting topographic maps of the hunting land. By studying, you can figure out the natural pathways, corridors, and funnels of the land that will give you a good idea of where deer will be and where they will move. Try to know the “lay of the land” and how the wind currents blow. On the ground, wind can and usually is your greatest enemy. A steady breeze is fine since it won’t carry your scent like a swirling wind can and a constant breeze can often help a hunter by disguising sounds, smells, and movements.
Second, make sure you have proper clothing, a scent-free body, and the necessary gear to spend a day in the woods. It’s of utmost importance to have a scent-free body. Take a shower before hunting using a scent-free soap and shampoo. Brush your teeth and when you are done eating and drinking rinse your mouth with a baking soda and water mixture. Don’t have today’s breakfast, coffee, and or tobacco on you or your clothing for a day of hunting.
Remember, to deer humans stink and you have to do whatever is possible to cover up, mask, and eliminate your scent and smell.
Always wear camouflage clothing (like the clothes made by Realtree and Scentlok) that breaks your outline, blends in well with the terrain, and eliminates your scent. Dress in layers, so that you can make adjustments to the weather and the wind if they change during the day. Wear layers of camo and orange, so that no matter what you take off you are still safe and legal.
Make sure to cover your entire body, including your face and hands, with a camo face net, face paint, and gloves. Footwear is also important and the boots you wear should be waterproof, breathable, and not too tight. LaCrosse makes a line of boots that will fit any hunter’s needs. Also, try to have all your gear scent free, noise free, and have nothing exposed that will reflect sunlight.
A good idea is to have a back or fanny pack. Items could include binoculars (Nikon or Vortex) or optics, a camera, some food and water, an extra jacket, gutting gloves, toilet paper, and anything else that can make spending a day in the woods a little easier. Don’t be afraid to bring a cell phone for emergencies; just remember to turn it off when hunting. Many cell phones are equipped with GPS, so people can find you. It can also help when you shoot that big deer and need help getting it out of the woods. You can call your friends for help.
Third, plan your hunt and hunt your plan. Tell someone or leave a note in your truck of your day’s plans and where you are hunting. This is basically a safety issue. Always try to have a path to and from your hunting spot that you know well and isn’t likely to be an invasion of the deer’s bedding, feeding, or travel routes. You never want to wander aimlessly in your hunting area. Be prepared to arrive at your location well before sunrise and plan to leave well after dark.
Having a handheld GPS or compass is a must. Don’t go into the woods without one or the other -- or both. Get familiar with both a compass and a GPS and learn to trust them. The GPS is the best tool you can have at night and try to use your topographic maps before the hunt to make sure that you have an easy way or waypoint to help find your way out of the woods. Without a directional device, it can be a long and cold night in the woods.
Remember, the sun will always rise and set while you’re in the woods, so try to keep it at your back so that you are always in the shadows while hunting.
Fourth, if you’re going to be hunting from a ground blind, hopefully you’ll have the location picked out, leaves cleared, brush cut, cleared the shooting lanes, and put some brush and branches around the blind to break up its outline. Hopefully, if ground blind hunting, you have been able to set up the blind a few weeks before you plan on hunting from it. The blind will often spook deer if you’re not careful. Deer always know what is in their home area and will notice any changes. Giving deer a chance to get used to this addition will help when it becomes time to hunt from the blind. Personally, I prefer to find natural cover close to some major trail intersections, scrapes, and rubs and then rely on good camouflage, scent elimination, and the ability to remain motionless. If possible, it’s nice to have a large tree to lean against that is larger than your body profile and have some brush or obstruction between you and the direction where you think the deer will come from. The key here is to have something at ground level, so that you are not directly in the deer’s line of sight.
Fifth, if you are hunting from a blind, you are most likely to spend most of the day still hunting from it. But if you’re hunting using the natural terrain and landscape as your cover, you must move slowly and cautiously. The time you spend sitting and still hunting is when your optics or binoculars come in handy and can make or break your hunt. While you remain motionless in your spot, scan the surrounding woods and fields with your optics. One of the most important things in ground and all hunting is to see or spot your game before it sees you. Scan in every direction over and over again before you move. If the surrounding woods are thick, try to look into the heavy cover and beyond it. Look for any part of a deer or any movement because you will rarely see the whole deer. This takes time to do properly which is good because it slows you down and teaches the patience needed to have success on the ground. Every time you move, stop and glass the terrain. Try to become a part of the outdoors and woods because this patience helps the hunter get “absorbed” into their surroundings and terrain. Being stealthy, cautious, and patient will result in seeing and interacting with more game and having a greater chance at harvesting a deer.
If filling your freezer with venison is your only goal, you’ll have better success hunting in a tree. But if you want to try a challenging and difficult way to hunt while getting close to your quarry, then hunt from the ground up close and personal. Be safe and take someone hunting with you.
Good hunting!