Indian Lake is a small water encompassing fewer than 70 acres with a maximum depth of only 7 feet, but it is one of those charming waters in a beautiful location where you can take your children for a day or just an afternoon and have them laughing and catching fish.
Now, it’s more important than ever to get kids involved in fishing and outdoor activities at an early age. Studies show the importance of getting children fishing early in life or they will be lost to other activities.
The recent “Take an Adult Fishing Tournament” in Sauk City is a prime example.
A few weeks ago, more than 100 children and their parents, grandparents, or guardians took part in a great event in which they were allowed to fish anywhere as long as they were back to the sponsor, The Wilderness Fish and Game store, by 1 p.m.
Many adults make the mistake of taking young children fishing for the species that they enjoy fishing for. This is the worst thing that an adult can do to introduce children to fishing. What you want, when introducing children to fishing, is to take them to a lake, pond, or stream where they can catch fish regularly. The last thing that you should do is to take a young child walleye or muskie fishing where action may be limited and bites few and far between. Indian Lake is one of those ideal locations where it is easy to catch fish and the kids will soon have a ball catching and releasing bluegills and the occasional largemouth bass.
Indian Lake is located about 20 miles west of Madison just off Highway 19. From Madison, drive west on Highway 12 toward Sauk City, turn left on Highway 19 and head about 5 miles toward the town of Mazomanie. There, on your left is Dane County’s Indian Lake Park with a small parking lot, pier, and a primitive boat landing suitable for small boats and car-topper vessels.
If you’re coming from the north, head down Highway 12 toward Madison and turn right on Highway 19 and take it a few miles to the lake which will be on your left. The lake doesn’t allow gas motors, but electric motors are perfect for this little gem. The lake is surrounded by acres and acres of parkland suitable for hiking, nature walks, picnicking, and just enjoying the outdoors.
The lake is aerated, so it doesn’t freeze over and experience much winter-kill despite its lack of depth. Though weeds, particularly milfoil, take over much of the lake in the summer, there are always openings and pockets to fish from shore where you can regularly catch fish.
If you have a small boat or canoe you have even more access and can fish the deeper water in the lakes center giving you the chance of catching a decent largemouth bass. The minimum size for largemouths is 14 inches and five fish daily. But I’d recommend releasing all bass which also helps instill catch and release in children. The bluegill size varies from small fish in the 5- inch range to bigger ‘gills greater than 8 inches. If you want to keep a few fish, I’d suggest sorting through the panfish for a meal that you all can enjoy.
The panfish are not hard to catch and most types of live bait (red worms, wax worms, or pieces of nightcrawlers) will have you constantly watching your bobber for the hungry fish. Try to use light line in 4-pound test monofilament, a plain hook or ice jig, a small split shot, and a float or bobber to balance the rig.
A mistake many adults make is having too big a bobber on the line which makes it hard to detect all the light bites. Another suggestion is to keep moving around whether fishing from shore or a boat until you find the active fish. I constantly recommend this lake to friends with children because a lake like Indian makes it easy for children to get hooked on fishing. There are lakes with bigger fish, but when trying to introduce the young to fishing it’s hard to beat Indian Lake.