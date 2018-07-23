Dane County’s Crystal Lake is located about a half an hour's drive northwest from Madison, Wisconsin’s state capital, and a few miles north of Roxbury, east of Sauk City and the Wisconsin River.
Though only a few miles from Lake Wisconsin and the Wisconsin River, anglers have a tendency to forget about fishing Crystal Lake when things get difficult in the heat of summer.
Locals are about the only people who fish the lake at that time. There’s an improved boat landing at the south side of the lake that usually will be full on weekends, but only a few boats will be there on weekdays.
Crystal Lake gets pounded early in the year because it is so shallow (water is deepest at 11 or 12 feet) and warms up quickly in the spring. Crappies and bluegills are easily caught from the rip-rapped shoreline by anglers who come from all over for the easy pickings. Shore anglers regularly get their daily limit of 25 panfish in the spring.
I’m amazed at the large number of fish that this 500-acre lake produces, but it is extremely fertile and the Department of Natural Resources says it has the capacity for large harvests. After this initial spring panfish attack, boat traffic slows down on Crystal Lake.
I happened to talk to a few friends the other day and they told me how good the fishing had been at Crystal Lake. They are always on the water before sunrise and off by mid-mourning, meaning they fish in low-light periods.
The bluegills, crappies, and occasional perch are usually away from the shorelines this time of year and out in the shallow lake basin.
Drifting across the main lake is the technique that I suggest you use. Rig a 6-foot light-action rod (such as a G. Loomis SJR 720), with a Daiwa SS 700 ultra-light reel, and spool it with Berkley Trilene XL in green color and 4-pound test monofilament line. Then, put on a Thill slip-float and an ice fishing jig baited with a wax worm hooked in the middle.
The depth to set the slip-float can vary from day to day, so you have to experiment at different depths till you find the right one for the day you’re fishing. In Wisconsin, anglers are allowed to fish with three rods, so it’s easy to set your slip-floats at different depths from the top to the bottom of the water column until you find what depth that the active fish are at. Active fish are usually higher up in the water column.
Make sure you have a good assortment of ice fishing jigs in various sizes and colors (try the Bait Rigs Cobra, Dots, Teardrops, Rat Finkies, Ratsos, and Shrimpos). Also, bring some small plastics (try Techni-Glo tails that can be charged, Wedgies, and finesse plastic) because they work well when the fish are active. Last, bring plenty of wax worms and red worms because if the fish are biting, you’ll go through plenty of bait.
I would also rig a rod with a plain, long-shank Aberdeen hook (No. 10 or 12) and a small split shot under a slip-float baited with a piece of worm. You’re now covered for any situation you may run into on Crystal Lake this summer.
Drift with the wind and watch your slip-floats. If there is too much wind and you’re drifting too fast, put out a drift sock to slow you down and allow you to fish over the side of the boat.
The bluegills have been biting regularly with most fish in the 8-inch range. Crappies are 10 to 11 inches long and the perch are 8 to 9 inches.
Most of the action lately has been on bluegills, but don’t be surprised to catch crappies, perch and largemouth bass. If you fish a crawler on the bottom, you’ll catch all the bullheads you want.
This is another great place to take the kids because they’ll catch fish and it’s a good place to catch some fish for a meal or two for the family. Don’t be a fish hog, keep just enough to eat, and release some of the larger fish for brood stock. The boat landing is on the south end of the lake, just off Crystal Lake Road.
Looking for a guide? Contact Wally Banfi at 608-644-9823, Ron Barefield at 608-235-7685 or Gary Engberg at 608-795-4208.