UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. — Big Bay de Noc though located next to Little Bay de Noc, is similar in its diverse fishery, but worlds apart in the area’s development and fishing pressure.
Little Bay de Noc is much more popular, but if you’re looking for a beautiful and quality fishing location try Big Bay de Noc, too. It’s an area that is an angler’s dream. Most game fish species are in play.
Big Bay is east of the cities of Gladstone and Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Big Bay de Noc is at the extreme north end on Lake Michigan’s Green Bay. While Little Bay de Noc has developed shorelines and the twin cities of Gladstone and Escanaba, the vast majority of Big Bay’s shore is undeveloped and pristine wilderness. The east shore is particularly beautiful with many scenic, limestone bluffs especially near Fayette State Park.
Big Bay de Noc is three times as big as Little Bay de Noc measuring approximately 96,000 acres and 150 square miles. The maximum depth is 63 feet and that is off Burnt Bluff in the center of Big Bay.
The bay’s water source comes from the Sturgeon, Big, Little Fishdam, Big Fishdam, and Ogontz rivers. The bay’s bottom on the north end is a mixture of sand and gravel, while the east and west shores bottoms are rock and cobbled limestone. There’s good rock around the St. Vital and Round Islands. You can also find quality off shore structure near Big Bay de Noc Shoal, the Big Hump, the Little Hump, and Ripley Shoal.
The water in Big Bay is clear and very fertile. The water is tannic near the river’s mouth in the north end and then clears in the outer bay. The shallow water at the north end does not develop a thermocline, but there is enough dissolved oxygen in the water for fish to survive. This year with the unsual hot weather will be a test for some fish survival, but the Bay has deeper water that fish can hopefully escape to in hot weather times.
There is abundant vegetation throughout the bay with bulrushes dominant on most sandy shorelines. Pondweed (cabbage), coontail, and milfoil are present in the 7 to 15 foot levels in Big Bay de Noc and give cover to smallmouth, walleyes, and northern. This summer’s hot temperatures may have pushed the fish to deeper water for comfort, so try fishing some deeper water for suspended fish.
Walleye and other game fish were over-harvested in the 1970s. Commercial nets had almost wiped out the bay’s walleye population and natural reproduction could not take up the slack. Starting in 1986, the Michigan DNR began an intensive stocking program putting millions of fry and fingerlings back into Big Bay. The natural reproduction has continued to improve and numbers and size are both good. Biologists believe that as the walleye population grows natural reproduction will continue to increase. Fish in the 15 to 22 inch range with the odd trophy dominates this fishery.
Smallmouth numbers are super with great reproduction, good survival rates, and a low fishing harvest. The countless reefs, rocks, humps, islands, and steep drops all provide prime habitat for smallmouth bass. The large offshore structures may pose hazards to the anglers boating, but they provide major structure for the bass. Most fish average 14 to 16 inches, but 5 to 6 pound bass are regularly caught.
Northern pike netting was stopped in 1985, which has led to their resurgence. The bay provides excellent habitat for spawning with the weedy shoreline and numerous rivers. Though most pike are in the 25 to 30 inch range, some twenty-pound fish are caught every year.
Perch fishing is one of Big Bay’s main drawing cards. This time of year, the perch have left the shallows of the upper bay for deeper water out in the bay. Some good summer spots well worth fishing are the deep water in Kates Bay, the 30-foot water east of St. Vital Island, and the water south of Poplar Point. The southern part of Big Bay de Noc has good numbers of jumbo perch and receives little if any fishing pressure. Good electronics (Lowrance) can help you find these huge perch schools. Once you find the schools, vertically jig a perch spreader baited with wigglers or shiners.
Much like Little Bay de Noc, the walleyes in Big Bay de Noc scatter after spring, so trolling and drifting allow you to cover lots of water. This is a big water fishery where you have to cover lots of water to stay on fish. This is why trolling and drifting work best on these big waters. Walleyes, here, relate to rock reefs, weed edges, and the deep flats that dominant Big Bay.
Trolling is the best tactic for most anglers in both Bays.. Planer boards (Off Shore OR-12’s) allow you to get your cranks away from the boat and cover different depths with multiple lines. Mann’s Stretch crankbaits, Bomber Long A’s, and Thundersticks are some of the better crankbaits for walleyes.
But the best method I found was to drift or troll a nightcrawler harness close to the bottom. Hammered copper blades, gold blades, and yellow blades seemed to work best. Locals like to use red beds with the yellow blades on their harnesses. The most important thing to remember is that you want your crawler harness within a foot of the bottom.
Much of Big Bay de Noc has rock and rubble bottoms that hold good numbers of smallmouth bass. There is some good fishing from Peninsula Point north to St. Vital Point on the west shoreline. The hot spot on the east shore is from Garden Bluff south to Fairport. There are also many offshore reefs and islands that hold smallmouth most of the summer. Fish in water deeper than 15 feet in the summer and if fishing slows down switch to live bait and slowly fish a nightcrawler or leech on the numerous breaks.
Pike can be caught in any of the bays that have good weeds like Martin, Garden, and Ogontz. Casting and trolling large spoons and crank baits works in the bays.
Fishing Big Bay de Noc is well worth driving a few extra miles. Care must be advised with many unmarked rocks, rock piles, and shoals. It also is not an area for small boats because waves can pop up quickly and things can get ugly. Check with locals for the hot spots, but you should be able to find quantity and quality fishing no matter what species you’re fishing for. There are numerous hotels, restaurants, and bait shops with anything you may need close by.