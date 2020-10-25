Unless you happen to be a professional athlete who was able to start competing again this summer after months of uncertainty, chances are it’s been more than six months since you’ve been able to play an organized team sport.

The Madison Parks Division reports that it typically has tens of thousands recreational players in some 56 organized leagues each year, few of which have been able to use park facilities as they normally would since the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in March.

Madison is an unusual city in that ultimate players make up a significant percentage of summer athletes. The Madison Ultimate Frisbee Association typically has over 3,000 players using area parks in its summer league, which was canceled this year along with its smaller spring and fall leagues.

It was that recreational sports vacuum that east-sider Randall Goldsmith decided to fill this summer with a socially distanced variation on ultimate he calls Lane Frisbee. If you were watching a pickup game at Reynolds Park near Breese Stevens Field downtown you’d see the disc flying and players running like you would at a MUFA game. But a closer look at the field reveals a dozen lanes marked by twine, and those are what make the difference.

Ultimate is played on a field slightly smaller than a football field with seven players on a side. Teams score points by having one of their members catch the disc in a 20-yard-deep end zone. The only way to advance the disc downfield is by successfully throwing it to a teammate without it hitting the ground.

Defenders routinely get close to their marks to contest throws and catches. Like in basketball or soccer, ultimate does not lend itself to six-foot social distancing. That puts it on Public Health Madison Dane County’s list of medium risk sports, which are currently prohibited activities by the city’s Parks Division.

Goldsmith has been playing ultimate for more than 20 years, and he was missing the game, particularly making deep runs to catch the disc. It was in late May or so, he said, when he and his wife were playing tennis (a more pandemic-friendly sport they took up to get some exercise), when he was inspired by the outer lanes of the court used in doubles.

“It hit me that we could play frisbee with each person confined to a lane!” he said.

Cones seemed inadequate to really keep players apart, and chalk or paint seemed too laborious, so Goldsmith landed on twine — some 4,000 feet of it — that he bought for $40. Before each pickup game, participants roll out the lanes along the length of the field from homemade cardboard spools, staking down the ends.

Each player’s lane is four feet wide and in between each of those is an 8-foot-wide “dead zone” that builds in social distance. Players can run the length of the field but they can’t make a legal play — throwing, catching or defending — outside of their lanes. Like in standard ultimate, points are scored by throwing to a teammate in the end zone, but there is always a defender’s lane between a thrower and the nearest teammate.

Setting up the field

The group that typically gathers for pickup games can lay down and roll up the twine in 10-15 minutes, but Goldsmith said the logistics were a struggle when they began in June. Working through those issues, as well as developing the rules for Lane Frisbee, has been a group project for a core group of about two dozen people, many of whom regularly played pickup games at Reynolds or at the west-side University Bay fields.

As it turns out, plastic forks aren’t up to the task of holding down massive lengths of twine, for example. Goldsmith said regular attendee Chris Collins’ introduction of small metal wickets instead was an essential innovation for moving forward. Likewise, tangles in the twine were exasperating until Goldsmith’s mother, a retired preschool teacher, suggested using cardboard to make spools.

Goldsmith now has some 50 people on his email list, and there are usually a dozen or so who gather twice a week to play pickup games with three, four or five players a side.

Laurel Ravelo is one of them. A 20-year veteran of Ultimate, both at recreational and club team levels, she said Lane Frisbee “has filled a really nice spot” in the months since the pandemic ended the possibility of Ultimate.

That’s what she would still choose to play if it were possible, but given that it’s not, she said Lane Frisbee has been a great way to get exercise, beat cabin fever and “do this thing we love together.”

She also said she’s come to appreciate the refined skills it takes to succeed at Lane Frisbee. Being able to bend throws around a defender to reach a teammate who can only move in a straight line is one example.

The need for precise throwing drew the attention of Kevin Pettit-Scantling as well.

Fans of the Radicals, Madison’s American Ultimate Disc League team, will recognize Pettit-Scantling’s name. Known for his spectacular airborne defensive plays, “KPS” has been a team captain since 2018, when the Radicals won the AUDL championship before a home crowd at Breese Stevens.

He was at Reynolds Park recently working out with some Radicals teammates and potential recruits when he saw Lane Frisbee and came over to play for a while.

Later, he said he’s been thinking about the game a lot, intrigued by its differences from ultimate. Aside from the greater precision required for throws, he mentioned the greater challenges for defenders because they can’t rely on their teammates, confined to lanes, to switch and cover offensive players breaking open.

Pettit-Scantling said he’s not aware of any other socially distanced ultimate alternatives, and he said Lane Frisbee seems special in part because “the spirit is still very present.” That’s a reference to ultimate’s “spirit of the game,” shorthand for a code of sportsmanship that players are expected to follow.

Playing Lane Frisbee, that spirit is maybe most evident in the fact that every player on a team has to catch the disc during a possession before scoring. So even though most of the regulars are longtime ultimate players, there are some who have never played before. Their skills therefore aren’t as sharp, but they are still included in every point.

That factor, plus the lack of contact on contested throws, give the pickup games a very low-key feel. Even recreational MUFA games can sometimes feature heated arguments over rules and fouls, but that doesn’t happen at Lane Frisbee.

Reynolds has been the site for almost all of the gatherings so far, but there are now some at Demetral Field near East High School because its lights re-open the possibility of evening play now that daylight is at a premium. Goldsmith prefers not to publicize the exact times when the group meets because he wants to make sure that he has contact information for everyone who plays, to facilitate contact tracing should that ever be necessary.

It hasn’t, fortunately, but winter will present its own challenges, including what Goldsmith called the “pending engineering problem” of anchoring twine into snow or frozen fields.

“I can usually cajole people to play until about 25 degrees,” Goldsmith said, adding that “I want to go as deep into the winter as we possibly can because it’s so good for my head space.”

Anyone who wants to play Lane Frisbee should contact Goldsmith via email at lanefrisbeemadison@gmail.com.

