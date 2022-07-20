Fall hunting forecast features a mixed bag of gamebirds

When the fall gamebird seasons open, hunters are likely to find a mixed bag of more or fewer birds compared to last year.

Bird forecasts are usually indirect and made before spring recruitment has taken place.

Ruffed grouse numbers are the most anticipated and the species with the most data to ponder. Each spring drumming counts are conducted across most of the birds’ ranges, but some regions are left out because there are very few drumming males to count.

While the spring drumming count was down 5% from the 2021 survey, the northern forest area was just down 2% in drums heard. The majority of the grouse hunting, including by out-of-state hunters who call Wisconsin their destination location, stick to this northern region, as do Wisconsin residents.

The next peak in ruffed grouse population is likely to appear about 2029, with the beginning of an increase about 2025.

Wild pheasant populations are based on pheasant observations made during spring ring-necked pheasant surveys. While up slightly, the number for wild birds is still below the five-year average.

The Poynette Game Farm plans to release 75,000 birds on public land. Conservation clubs, with 13 participating, received and will release those birds surviving of about 35,000 day-old chicks they received. There are stipulations where those birds will be released.

The DNR’s annual breeding waterfowl surveys showed stable to increasing numbers for two of the state’s primary breeding waterfowl, blue-winged teal and mallards. Wood ducks, a common box nesting bird, showed a slight decrease. Overall, this points to a promising season.

In addition, Canada goose numbers are up compared to 2021. The population has been stable-to-increasing during the last decade.

Wayne Smith, of Blanchardville, noted the goslings were abundant around Yellowstone Lake this summer.

Smith and Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage, said, based on young bunny sightings, that the rabbit population and hunting should be very good. Smith remarked that groups from Milwaukee and south into Illinois take advantage of Wisconsin’s abundant rabbit colonies and hunt them with beagles after snow drop.

No wild turkey estimates are usually conducted and Don Martin, of Martin’s in Monroe, said fall turkey hunting participation is usually very low in Green County. The 2022 spring kill was up slightly compared to 2021 even though many hunters in certain areas reported fewer gobblers.

Fishing has been spotty according to Brent Drake, at Tall Tails in Boscobel, but anglers continue to buy gear and bait and venture out.

Williams observed the beginning of a mayfly hatch and kids are fishing for fun, suggesting that the fish, as influenced by the mayflies, are likely to go after anything.

Young animals are out and about and people should be ready with a camera, says Williams. “There are a lot of really cool things going on out there,” he said.

Upland and wet mesic prairies also provide interesting camera options including Michigan lilies, compass plants, yellow coneflowers, and Joe-Pye weed. Leopard frogs common to this habitat are a change-of-pace animal with an interesting call. Poisonous (to eat) water hemlock is plentiful in some areas.

While black raspberry season wanes, hard mast, wild apples, blackberries, elderberries and grapes should be abundant this fall.

Iowa and Lafayette blackcap pickers had really good years, they say. One picked 27 pounds (five ice cream pails) in six hours and another picked a bucket in a couple hours.

Many tree species are putting on a second flush of growth, recognized by the young, off-color leaves at stem tips.

A few hints of what’s ahead come from a few bright red leaflets dropping from woodbine vines and pre-autumn yellowing of a few leaves on black walnuts, caused by a common, every year fungus infection. Anthracnose disease is common and appears on walnuts most years before other plant leaves begin to change.

Warm weather grasses, crabgrass in particular, are showing their light lime coloration. Big bluestems grass is blooming in prairies.

Deer, in addition to forest feeding, are in alfalfa and soybean fields, but generally leaving corn alone until ears begin to form with the onset of pollen-providing tassel flowers.

It’s not too early to purchase permits, licenses, and stamps for fall hunts.