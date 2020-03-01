Bob Keller keeps 3-cushion billiards alive in Madison

The lack of sound is striking when first walking into the Madison 3-Cushion Billiards Club.
It doesn’t feature the same thunderous, crashing “whacks” of a traditional pool hall. Balls still collide and that creates noise, but a softer one than one would hear next to an 8- or 9-ball table.
Bob Keller, 92, of Madison leans over the table and approaches a shot, drawing his cue stick back and forth through his right hand, which is covered by a thin glove. In his mind, he’s running through a catalogue of angles, bounces and caroms necessary to tally a point, keep control of the table and set himself up for another shot.
Think less Paul Newman in “The Hustler” and more Bobby Fischer.
Keller draws his cue stick back and gently follows through. His ball does everything he wants right until the end, when it barely misses the third ball on the table that would have given him a point.
“That’s a shot the big boys would always make,” Keller says.
Three-cushion billiards hooked Keller in high school and he’s keeping it alive in Madison through the club he owns. The longtime Madison real estate developer’s passion for the game grew through playing with friends and in tournaments, so opening the club off Fish Hatchery Road was a natural fit.
“I knew that there’d be five, six, seven guys. And then from there it built,” Keller said.
Three-cushion billiards is a spin-off of traditional billiards and designed to be more challenging. The object of the game is for players to hit their cue ball, have it contact one of the two other balls on the table and contact a rail of the table at least three times before hitting the final ball.
It tests a player’s precision, and ability to plan the bounces a ball will take. The shot-to-shot battle with geometry first got Keller interested in the game.
“You’ve got to know where that ball is coming off of that rail,” he said.
Keller continued playing three-cushion billiards while attending the University of Wisconsin. He and his friends were part of UW’s club team that joined a college league headquartered at Michigan State. The league would send out detailed instructions of table locations to place the balls and players across the country would compete to see who could tally the most consecutive points based on that arrangement.
“We could actually have a tournament without leaving Madison,” Keller said.
He played less often after college, but got back into the game regularly in middle age. He had a table at one of his rental properties that he and a friend played on often. Keller would travel annually to a tournament in Rushville, Ill., an hour northwest of Springfield. He got to know the owners of the club and upon learning they were going to sell, offered to buy their tables and open his own spot in Madison.
Keller’s club, which is managed by Bruce Venzke, is tucked away in a small commercial building on Greenway Cross. Club members pay a monthly fee for 24/7 access to the club and its four tables. Frame billiard magazines line the walls and thin lockers for cue sticks hang over furniture.
The club hosts three tournaments a year — one in the spring, summer and late fall — and it attracts players from across the country. Finding top-level competition outside of the larger national and international competitions is hard, Keller said, and players often ask him to put on more tournaments.
The club’s first tournament of 2020 is set for April 2-5. The 32-player tournament already has commitments from some of the best players in the Midwest — players that are frequently in the final rounds of the large national tournaments. Spectators are welcome free of charge, and more information can be found at madison3-cushionbilliardsclub.com
On a recent Friday morning, Keller practiced with club member Bernie Kapinos. Keller says he enjoys the tight-knit community around the game.
“It’s a good camaraderie. It gets to be a fraternity-type thing,” Keller said.
However, Keller isn’t content sharing three-cushion billiards with just those who are already interested. He wants to grow the game with a younger audience. He’s spoken with UW students who play pool at Union South and had them to his club, and a geometry class from St. Ambrose High School stopped by to study how the concepts they’re learning are used in the game.
“We’re hoping to get enough young people that the game doesn’t die out,” Keller said. “We’re just going to keep promoting and see what happens.”