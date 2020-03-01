Bob Keller keeps 3-cushion billiards alive in Madison

“I knew that there’d be five, six, seven guys. And then from there it built,” Keller said.

Three-cushion billiards is a spin-off of traditional billiards and designed to be more challenging. The object of the game is for players to hit their cue ball, have it contact one of the two other balls on the table and contact a rail of the table at least three times before hitting the final ball.

It tests a player’s precision, and ability to plan the bounces a ball will take. The shot-to-shot battle with geometry first got Keller interested in the game.

“You’ve got to know where that ball is coming off of that rail,” he said.

Keller continued playing three-cushion billiards while attending the University of Wisconsin. He and his friends were part of UW’s club team that joined a college league headquartered at Michigan State. The league would send out detailed instructions of table locations to place the balls and players across the country would compete to see who could tally the most consecutive points based on that arrangement.

“We could actually have a tournament without leaving Madison,” Keller said.