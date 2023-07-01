STEVENS POINT — Hosting a USGA major golf tournament is a significant achievement for SentryWorld Golf Course, but one that required some outside help.

Not long after the news broke that the U.S. Senior Open would be held this weekend at the parkland course, superintendent Matt Smith put the word out to golf course management teams that SentryWorld would host volunteer groundskeepers for the event. It’s a standard practice in the industry — Smith attended the 2021 Senior Open in Omaha, Nebraska, to get accustomed to the USGA’s standards — but the response that SentryWorld received surprised them.

The crew of groundskeepers and equipment maintenance workers this weekend doubles the course’s typical staff, with 85 people mowing grass, rolling greens, crafting bunkers and fine-tuning gear in the early morning hours. Tawnya Rainbow was an event manager for Sentry until last year when she started her own business, but she’s volunteering this week as the chairperson for the maintenance and grounds teams.

“It's all very, very meticulous,” Rainbow said, “just fine-tuned, it's a science, it’s an art. Watching them, they're in unison, they’re synchronized and they know exactly what to do.”

SentryWorld pays for the food and lodging of these volunteers, who have been in Stevens Point since June 25. Their days start at 4 a.m. when the first of two shuttles brings them to the course. They get coffee and a quick, continental breakfast on the grounds before getting their assignments from Smith. As soon as the USGA finishes a review and allows the crew to get on the course, typically a bit before 5 a.m., the work begins. Fleets of equipment spread across the 18 holes and it takes three to four hours to complete.

“I was impressed the first day we got here, because everybody's brand new here, like these volunteers that come in haven't worked together before. They get up there and because all of these guys are assistant superintendents, senior superintendents and senior greenskeepers, all these people get their job assignments and they know what to do.”

Once they wrap up morning work, they have a full breakfast on site before being released for the day. Many go back to their accommodations to sleep, while others stick around to watch tournament play.

Grounds crew from courses across the state converged here, with workers from Oshkosh, Eau Claire, Sturgeon Bay, and DeForest among the many who made the drive. Workers from four future sites of USGA majors are involved as well. But in terms of distance traveled, groundskeeper Ronan Latham tops the list.

Latham — the senior groundskeeper at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England — saw SentryWorld’s website and liked the course so much he contacted Smith about volunteering for the Senior Open.

“I’m more here for the course than the competition,” Latham said.

Latham, 24, started in the golf industry at 18 and has quickly worked his way to overseeing a course. He said he spent about 1,000 pound, or a bit less than $1,300, on a flight to Chicago and a car to drive to the course. This is his second trip the U.S. after vacationing in New York last year, and he’s spent time with former course superintendent Gary Tanko learning about how the land has changed over time.

“It's a lot different, obviously,” Latham said in comparing the course at SentryWorld to his home course. “They’re different climates, so they use different types of grasses. So it's interesting to see what kind of stuff to use over this part of the world.

“For me, it's all worth it. The extra experience and the feeling you get from doing it on tournament golf, it's just amazing.”

