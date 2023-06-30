STEVENS POINT — Steve Stricker didn’t set too lofty of a goal for himself heading into Friday's second round of the U.S. Senior Open.

Get back to even par, stay in contention, set up himself to make a move this weekend at SentryWorld Golf Course.

Stricker accomplished the task, shooting 1-under-par 70 on Friday to sit at even-par 142 through two rounds, but there was a bit of disappointment with how his day ended. He bogeyed two of the last four holes to leave himself more ground to cover when play resumed Saturday, but he was confident he was in good shape despite being three strokes behind after the morning wave.

“The scores aren't going anywhere,” Stricker said. “It's very challenging. It's very tough. If you don't hit the fairway, you're scrambling.”

His second round started with the stretch of three holes that almost sunk his first round and ended his PGA Tour-record streak of 55 consecutive rounds of par-or-better scores. He made par at No. 10, then birdied 11 and 12, quickly getting under par for the tournament. He double-bogeyed Nos. 10 and 12 on Thursday, so the good start represented a six-stroke swing from the first round.

Stricker, a Madison resident playing in his home state, stuck his approach onto the 18th green within a few feet, drawing a roar from the crowd so significant that it stopped players teeing off at No. 1 about 25 yards away. He added a birdie at the par-3 third hole and was a stroke off the lead for most of his back nine. He came within centimeters of tying for the lead with a birdie putt at 14, but it was short, and he missed a long-rolling chip-in on No. 7 by an even narrower margin.

He gave back a stroke at No. 6 after his par putt slid by the left side of the hole, marking his first bogey on the front nine this tournament, then found the rough off the tee at nine and left a long par putt a few feet short.

“Didn't drive it in the fairway on either one of those holes,” he said. “So from that point, it makes it pretty difficult.”

Stricker said the course set-up — long, penal roughs, firm and fast greens and tucked pins — are reminiscent of the U.S. Opens he played when he was on the PGA Tour.

Padraig Harrington, the defending Senior Open champ, said Thursday that the SentryWorld Course is more challenging than the Los Angeles Country Club, where he played in the U.S. Open earlier this month. Stricker said climbing the leaderboard over the next two days will require smart play and mental toughness.

“You just can't get too high or too down on yourself here,” he said. “Any U.S. Open, you can't do that. You can't think that you got the course licked. Like (Thursday), I make the turn 2-under, and I'm going to the back nine. I've got some birdie holes to start with, and all of a sudden, bang, I'm 2-over. It can jump up and get you really quick, and you have to pay attention. It's a challenge.

“But again, I'm right there. I'm going to have to have a couple good rounds this weekend, but I'm right in there.”

Langer looking for history

Bernhard Langer put himself into contention heading into the weekend with a 3-under 68 to move to 3-under for the tournament. Langer was tied for the lead after the morning wave.

The German pro is a two-time Masters winner and 11-time Champions Tour major winner. He is tied for the most wins in Champions Tour history with 45.

He hit 12 of 14 fairways and found the green in regulation on 13 of the 18 holes. He said a patient approach is the way to succeed on a difficult course like this one.

“I'm not the longest guy out here,” Langer said, “but I still feel many times the 3-wood is a better club for me off the tee. That leaves me a lot of clubs into the green, but I feel that's a better way for me to attack the golf course or to make pars on some holes and then attack the holes where I have shorter clubs in. That strategy has worked so far, and we'll see what I do on the weekend.”

Cut hovering at 9-over

The cut after the morning wave of action was sitting at 9-over, a signal of how difficult the course is playing.

Only the top 60 scores and ties will advance to the final two rounds, but there’s chances for the cut line to move with half the field still on the course.

Summit’s Mick Smith was looking like he could make the weekend after shooting 3-over Thursday, but a 9-over Friday likely will end his tournament.

