STEVENS POINT — Consistency has been the hallmark of Steve Stricker’s golf game over the past 12 months.

He’s been one of the best tee-to-green PGA Tour Champions players over that span, hitting fairways and greens to keep himself in position to score. But two holes on the back nine of his first round at the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday at SentryWorld proved to be a different animal.

He had double bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12, falling from a tie for second place on the leaderboard to the 20s, and had to battle back to finish the day at 1-over 72.

“You can’t do that,” Stricker said. “U.S. Open or any major, you just got to stay away from the doubles. … If I make bogey there, I’m 1 under and that’s the difference.”

Stricker is one of eight players tied for 15th, while Madison native Jerry Kelly is tied for fifth at even-par 71. Only four players tallied rounds under par, with Australian Rod Pampling holding the solo lead at 3 under. Mike Small, Miguel Angel Jiménez and Retief Goosen are tied for second at 1 under.

Stricker’s score ended a streak of 55 rounds of par or better, a record for PGA Tour-sanctioned play, which he set earlier this month at the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison.

“I thought about it coming down the stretch,” Stricker said. “If I could get one more birdie to get another round par or better. But really, it’s not that big of a deal, I was just trying to make birdies to get back in the game.

“I’m not that far out of it, and tomorrow’s an important round to try to get something under par and set myself up.”

Stricker wasn’t in his sharpest form to start the round, making par on the first four holes, including three two-putts after entering the weekend leading the Champions Tour in one-putt percentage. He birdied the par-5 fifth despite an approach shot into a greenside bunker, and took advantage of the fairly short par-4 No. 8 for a birdie to take the turn at 2-under.

The wheels came off a bit at 10, as his drive bounced left off the fairway and nestled at base of a tree. He had to flip an iron over and take a left-handed swing in an attempt to punch out to the fairway, but the ball came out high and clipped a tree branch, leaving Stricker to play his third shot from the rough. He would finish with a double bogey to fall back to even.

“Laid it up in a divot, and then proceeded to not get very good contact out of the divot and buried in the bunker,” Stricker said of the problematic hole. “Did them all in one hole, really. That didn’t set well with me and it affected, probably, the next couple of holes.”

After a par at No. 11, Stricker’s tee shot failed to clear the water on No. 12 and was forced to take a drop, and finished with a double bogey to fall to 2-over.

“That was kind of a wake-up call,” he said, “like, getting back in the game kind of thing.”

Stricker looked like he’d bounced back with a birdie at 13, using a drive down the fairway and an approach to about 6 feet before rolling a putt in. His birdie putts on Nos. 14 and 15 threatened the left rim of the cup, but he had to settle for pars.

Stricker won’t have much time to dwell on the grind of his back nine. In fact, he’ll have a chance to get some revenge on these holes Friday morning — he starts on the back nine at 8:34 a.m. for his second round of play.

“It’s a tough place,” Stricker said. “I think around par is going to be a good score. It’s just going to keep hanging in there. It’s going to be a challenge the next three days — the rough isn’t going to get any shorter and so it’s going to put a premium on hitting the ball in the fairway.”

