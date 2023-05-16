Steve Stricker seemingly has multiple irons in the fire at all times.

In fact, his time on the course as a PGA Tour Champions golfer may be the only time he’s able to truly focus on one thing entirely. Tuesday’s news conference for the American Family Insurance Championship was a good example of all the areas upon which Stricker’s attention is spread.

He was asked about winning his fifth Champions circuit major last week, the AmFam Championship (set for June 9-11 at University Ridge), the Ryder Cup (in late September in Rome), moving the AmFam in 2025 to the course he designed at TPC Wisconsin, and even the likelihood of Tiger Woods making an appearance in Madison when he turns 50 and is eligible for the senior tour.

“It’s a challenge,” Stricker said, “but it’s also a fun time. … I’m at the point in time of my career where I kind of shrug it off. (Greater Milwaukee Open) time back in the day, I think I had a harder time with it. But I think now I kind of enjoy it more, just go with it, try to deal with my expectations, probably, more than anything.”

All of those responsibilities fail to mention the ones he holds as husband and father, which include watching his daughters grow and play golf. His eldest, Bobbi Stricker, is playing events on the Epson Tour, the developmental ground for the LPGA. His youngest, Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship in October.

The week of the AmFam is one of the busiest of his year. He joked that he just “shows up” during tournament week and gave credit to tournament organizers for its operation, but those who have been to the event can see Stricker’s selling himself short. He’ll meet with volunteers and organizers during the week leading up, and he plays his host duties at the concert the tournament puts on in downtown Madison after the first day of play.

He’ll also be looking to add to his collection of Champions tour major championships this summer in his home state. The U.S. Senior Open is June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point, and he said he’s already putting logistics together for his family and friends for that weekend.

“That’s the part that I’ve struggled with a bit over the years, I think, on some of the local events,” Stricker said. “You get out of your routine a little bit. So hopefully I can manage that a little bit better this year, and hopefully play well at those two here in our state.”

Stricker’s playing schedule after the Senior Open will be altered as he helps prep the Ryder Cup team for its attempt to snap the U.S.’s 30-year run of losing on European soil. He said he plans to travel to Rome at least once before the Ryder Cup to get a sense of the course and build camaraderie with the team.

Stricker was frustrated last year when he wasn’t in contention heading into the third day of play at the AmFam and said he had to start better. Even when he won the Regions Tradition last week by six strokes, he found himself four shots behind halfway through Saturday’s round before he rode a hot putter to victory.

He wants to win his host tournament, despite the challenges his multitude of roles present, and he believes a better start will get him closer to that goal.

“I’ve been paying attention to my starts this year, and I kind of get off to slow starts,” Stricker said. “That needs to change if you want to get up there and have a chance to win. I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself to, after that slow start, to really finish strong, and I’ve done that. But I need to get off to a better start, without putting extra pressure on yourself to do it. But that would definitely help.”

