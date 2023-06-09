Justin Leonard found an interesting fix to his golf game seven years ago.

He took an extended break and watched. He observed purposefully — the Dallas, Texas, native has been an analyst on the Golf Channel since 2015 — and when he started considering playing on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, he was armed with new ideas to incorporate into his game.

Leonard made a dazzling American Family Insurance Championship debut, firing a 10-under 62 to set the tournament and course records Friday at University Ridge Golf Course, as well as notching the largest 18-hole lead in tournament history. He leads by three strokes over tournament host and Madison resident Steve Stricker, Steven Alker, Paul Broadhurst and Marco Dawson, all of whom shot 7-under 65s.

“Everything was working today,” Leonard said. “I feel like I hit every shot just about the way I wanted to today, and that’s pretty rare. It’s obviously the goal, and then make a few putts on top of it.”

He recorded birdies on four of his first five holes, then another to finish the front nine. He sank back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14, the latter of which included a double-breaking putt, and notched consecutive birdies on 16 and 17. A two-putt par on 18 secured the bogey-free record round.

“I’m not normally much of a reactor, but (at No.) 17, I made a putt and before it went in, I turned and I wanted to hear the crowd,” Leonard said. “I don’t normally do stuff like that. So yeah, I was having fun.”

He credited a tweak to his set-up on iron shots that he picked up at the Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago with his ability to give him scoring chances.

Leonard turned 50 last summer and is playing in his 13th event on the PGA Tour Champions circuit. He was a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland, and had 13 top-10 finishes at majors in his career. He cut back on his playing schedule starting in 2015, and has only played in one PGA Tour tournament since 2018.

During his time away from playing professionally, he would get on the course about once a month in a corporate appearance or a charity event. He turned 48 in June 2020 and his desire to play on the Champions Tour grew. He got back into practicing, and he moved his family from Aspen, Colorado, to Jupiter, Florida, to facilitate year-round play. He count PGA Tour pros such as Patrick Cantlay and Shane Lowry among his practice partners at the clubs in South Florida.

He said he hasn’t shot a round this low since the early 2000s, though he can’t remember exactly when.

“I’d like to think that I can put myself in this kind of state of mind, if you will, I’d like to think I can do it every day,” Leonard said. “I don’t know if I’m going to hit the ball as well every day as I did today, but certainly put myself in the mindset where I’m able to do this much more often than once every 20 years.”

Frustrating day for Kelly

Madison native Jerry Kelly stepped into the interview tent just outside the practice facility at University Ridge and made it known he wanted to leave quickly. Kelly had just bogeyed 18, a fitting cap on a poor round that saw Kelly card three bogeys and three birdies for an even-par 72.

He’s tied for 49th heading into the weekend at a tournament he won in 2019 and 2021.

“I left everything short,” Kelly said. “I think (the course) was slower than yesterday. I didn't hit the fairways, didn't hit the greens, didn't hit the putts, didn't hit the chips ... it’s awesome.”

Kelly added two sarcastic thumbs up to his final words of the interview before heading to the driving range.

Kelly and Stricker said Thursday they didn’t think players would score well due to the condition of the course — hard and fast fairways and greens created by weeks of dry weather.

“It surprised the crap out of me,” Kelly said. “I didn’t see a 10(-under), I didn’t see an 8(-under). I talked myself out of this tournament yesterday.”

No live TV

This is the first AmFam Championship that won’t have live television coverage. Tape-delay broadcasts will air on NBC Golf Channel from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7-9 p.m. Sunday.

Live broadcasts of the tournament can be accessed on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Live coverage on Peacock begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

