The mistakes that Steve Stricker made during his final round at the American Family Insurance Championship would’ve buried him.

He would’ve gotten in his head, allowed one poor shot to become multiple and fall out of contention.

But the current version of Stricker wouldn’t allow that to happen at University Ridge Golf Course. He steadied himself after each blemish on his scorecard and didn’t just hang on to win, he pulled away over the final stretch to set a tournament record with an 18-under-par 198 after shooting 3-under Sunday.

“It was a difficult day,” Stricker said after a cool, windy round. “Not only the weather, but just fighting my nerves and the emotion of trying to win a golf tournament, especially here in Madison. This was pretty sweet.

“I held it together today … so I’m proud of that.”

Stricker hosts the AmFam Championship, the PGA Tour Champions tournament he and the insurance giant’s leadership began formulating 15 years ago and launched in 2016. There have been times his role as host interfered with his ability to play as well as he wanted. But he found the balance this year and continued the stellar play he’s demonstrated over the past year.

The final round marked his 55th consecutive round shooting par or better, extending a PGA Tour record he set on Friday, and was the largest margin of victory in tournament history at five strokes over Steven Alker and Paul Broadhurst. The win extends Stricker's lead in the Charles Schwab Cup money list as well.

A crowd of at least 150 people followed Stricker, a Madison resident, around the course, while hundreds of others roared for him at congregation spots around tee boxes and greens. He’d felt that support at this tournament in years past, adding to how badly he wanted to secure a victory at the elevated 18th green. He did so by sinking a par putt of about 9 feet, then pumped his fist, retrieved the ball and kissed his wife and caddy, Nicki.

After signing his scorecard, Stricker addressed fans, volunteers and organizers with tears in his eyes.

“This one definitely means more than probably any tournament throughout my whole career, really,” Stricker said. “Just because … to see (the tournament) come full circle and see what we’ve come up with and what we’ve done over the years is pretty special.”

The win was the fourth on the Champions circuit for Stricker this calendar year, and his seventh since his streak of par-or-better rounds began last June. He plans to take the next two weeks off before the U.S. Senior Open on June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, looking to secure a third major this season after winning the Region Traditions and Senior PGA Championship last month.

Stricker spoke Saturday about the nerves he anticipated heading into the final round tied with Broadhurst for the lead. They were apparent on his first tee shot, when he pushed a wood to the right rough and forced himself to scramble to start the day. But he shook off that error quickly, picked up a birdie and the solo lead at the par-5 No. 2 after Broadhurst started bogey-par, and never looked back.

He had another hiccup on No. 10, three-putting for bogey, but got that stroke back the following hole by sticking his third shot on the par 5 to about 3 feet.

Success on the par 5s buoyed Stricker’s play all weekend, going 14 under on those holes and making pars the two times he didn’t drop a shot at a par-5 this weekend. He was in control of the tournament when he stepped on the tee box at No. 16 with a three-shot lead, but he slammed the door on any ideas Broadhurst had of mounting a comeback with two impressive shots.

Stricker smashed a drive over the trees that lined the right side of the fairway off the tee box, landing and rolling onto the right side of a split fairway. That shot gave him a look at the green, and he fired an iron shot that rolled onto the fringe to set up a 13-foot eagle opportunity. He came up just short, but the tap-in par gave him a four-shot lead and pars the final two holes secured the win.

“I really wasn’t flustered today, surprisingly,” Stricker said. “I have been in other years, and then today, I think I was so determined to do it that I just kept putting my head down.”

