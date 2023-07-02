STEVENS POINT — The fairytale ending the two Wisconsinites in the field and most fans walking the grounds at SentryWorld Golf Course hoped for Sunday never got on track.

Madison native Jerry Kelly and Madison resident Steve Stricker sputtered early in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open and failed to put any heat on the fast-starting leader Bernhard Langer. Langer secured the win at 7-under-par 277, but good back nines by both men led to Stricker taking second at 5-under and Kelly third at 4-under.

“I never really put two good nine holes together this week, and that ended up being the killer,” Stricker said.

Tempo was an issue for Stricker early in his round, he said, and it cost him chances at birdies on the early holes.

Stricker has been one of the best wedge players on the PGA Champions Tour this year, but sitting five strokes back, he tried to play the par-5 fifth hole more aggressively than he had all weekend. Instead of laying up with his second shot, Stricker went for the green and came up 2 yards short, his ball landing in the water. His chip following a drop left him with a long, downhill par try that missed.

Stricker bogeyed the next hole after an escape shot from the greenside bunker landed short of its target and rolled back into the fairway. The miscues effectively ended his chances to put pressure on the leader and become the first Champions Tour player to win the first three majors in a season. The way he closed was encouraging, but each of Stricker’s rounds this weekend had spurts of misplays that irk him.

Stricker pushed himself toward the top of the leaderboard on the back nine on the strength of his irons and putter. He had birdie putts at Nos. 10, 13 and 16 come up inches short, but made birdies at the 11th, 14th, 15th and 17th holes.

“I just started to string together some better shots,” he said of his back nine. “I wasn't stringing too many good shots together on the first five or six holes. I would hit some good ones and then it ended up in some bad spots, and hit some good putts that just didn't go in. That’s easy to do some times when you’re grinding, trying to put a score up.

“It was out of reach on the backside, so I wanted to finish strong, then you kind of get into a better flow, better rhythm. Some putts started going in and that's the part that I'm really happy about.”

Kelly was seeking third senior circuit major and his first win since the Shaw Charity Classic last August, but he couldn’t make up any ground on Langer, who started his round with consecutive birdies and hardly flinched all day. Kelly was in the final group with Langer, so he knew in real-time how much ground he needed to make up with each hole.

“We want to be in those situations,” Kelly said. “We want to push our mind and our bodies into those uncomfortable spots and see how we do in them. I did well without my best stuff today. There have been times, there's going to be times when I have it on that Sunday, and I didn't today.”

Kelly bogeyed two of the three holes on which he missed the fairway on the front nine, and finally got back to even for the day after rolling in a birdie at the par-5 14th. It was Kelly’s 45th consecutive round shooting par or better, the longest active streak on the senior tour and the second-longest ever.

He finished with four consecutive pars and said he was proud to be one of two players to shoot par or better in each round at this major, joining Langer.

“It's a battle on these types of courses and these types of conditions,” Kelly said. “Even when I was hitting it well, it was still a battle, but I hit it poorly today, so it was really a struggle. So I hung in there, made a birdie, get it back to even. ‘OK, let's get it to a couple under.’ And I just could not get that next one. It was too soft of putts, too firm of putts. It was pretty much everything. My touch just wasn't quite there.”

Stricker and Kelly played together on Saturday, giving fans a show with matching 68s, and two largest swaths of onlookers followed their groups on Sunday. Both applauded the fans’ engagement and support this week.

“The reception that I got, the support that I got and received this week, it blows me away,” Stricker said. “We’ve played a long time, Jerry and I, in our careers, and to see the support that we get here is really something special.

“We came up a little bit short, but all in all, we had a ball yesterday, the two of us. Just another feather in Wisconsin's cap, really. To have a major championship here, we’ve had other major championships here on the regular tour, but Wisconsin shows up. It's cool to see.”

