Steve Stricker's voice started to waver on the 18th green Sunday after he lifted the trophy he has been chasing since 2017.

Nicki Stricker stood about 20 feet away, far enough to be out of the spotlight but right in line to be hit by the emotion coming from her husband.

She wiped a tear from under her left eye as she smiled through Steve Stricker's championship celebration at University Ridge Golf Course.

"I know mentally it was a tough day for him to see him battle through that," Nicki Stricker said a few minutes later as the American Family Insurance Championship winner was led around the green for photos. "It's a big one for him. Being here in Madison, in front of the hometown, it's a pretty cool thing."

Nicki Stricker, her husband's caddie, was the first in line for a hug after the par putt dropped to clinch a five-shot victory Sunday at the tournament Steve Stricker has hosted since its inception in 2016.

Then it was daughters Izzi and Bobbi Stricker. The extended Stricker family has been along for the ride all the way at the tournament in various capacities.

Bobbi Stricker was caddie for family friend Fred Couples at this year's tournament but got done in time to meet the final group at the 16th green Sunday.

"Everybody kind of said it here: It is a dream achieved for a lot of people," Bobbi Stricker said. "And I'm just so happy for him because he deserves it all. My mom and him are amazing and they deserve the win."

Nicki Stricker rolled up the flag from the 18th hole and Jerry Kelly greeted her with a hug. Kelly, a Madison native who finished tied for 11th at 7 under — 11 shots behind Stricker — after a final-round 70, also had an embrace for Bobbi and Izzi Stricker.

Steve Stricker emerged back on the 18th green through the tunnel under the suites after he signed his scorecard, and Kelly offered a handshake, a joke about the upcoming trophy presentation and a hug.

"I'm truly happy for him," said Kelly, the 2019 and 2021 AmFam Championship winner. "What a great family and what they've done for this tournament, even for my career. It's pretty awesome to have a tournament in your hometown like this and it's definitely because of Steve. So he definitely deserves this."

Steve Stricker waited alongside brother-in-law Mario Tiziani before he was called up to the podium to receive the trophy. Tiziani said earlier that winning the Madison PGA Tour Champions tournament was a big box for Stricker to check in his career.

"For him, it's going to be super emotional," said Tiziani, who tied for 45th at 1 under. "This is our seventh year (of the tournament) and it's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears on the back side. And he's passionate about his game and he's passionate about this event. His hands are full this week, and it's taken some practice for him to understand what he needs to do this week to get on top. I'm proud of him."

Stricker finished second, third and third in his first three appearances in the field starting when he turned 50 in 2017. The first time the trophy was presented to him was by Jack Salzwedel, the former American Family Insurance CEO who teamed with Stricker to bring the event benefiting the American Family Children's Hospital to Madison.

There was some emotion there, too, for Salzwedel.

"I think about the impact that I know this tournament has had on sick kids," he said. "And the impact that Steve and his family have had on the Madison community, it's just amazing. I'm happy for him and I'm happy for the community. I think it's a weight off his shoulders as well, which is just awesome. He's such a great guy."

The celebration on the 18th green was eventually going to end up at the Stricker house, with family members, friends and fellow players already in town to join in. That's not how things work out when Stricker wins events away from home, something he has done three times this season.

And with Stricker planning to take two weeks off from tournament play before the U.S. Senior Open in Stevens Point, the party might last a while.

"I hope so," Nicki Stricker said. "To have the people come out, even though it wasn't the nicest of weather, to support the event and what it's for has been great."

