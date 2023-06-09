History was in front of Steve Stricker during the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship on Friday.

But the Madison resident and the PGA Tour Champions tournament’s player-host was staring through a milestone in search of a good round to be in the mix going into the weekend. He took a big stride toward having a chance to hoist the trophy on Sunday by shooting a 7-under-par 65, putting himself in a four-way tie for second place behind leader Justin Leonard at 10-under. Leonard’s round was a tournament record and his three-stroke lead after 18 holes is also a tournament-best.

But Stricker broke a record as well with his 53rd consecutive par-or-better round in a Tour-affiliated event. His run dates back to the final round of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open on June 26, 2022, and he surpasses a mark previously held by Tiger Woods, whose 52-round streak ran from the second round of the 2000 Byron Nelson Classic to the first round of the 2001 Phoenix Open.

“It really wasn’t on my mind, but any time you can pass Tiger Woods in something, you know … I’m proud of that,” Stricker said. “I would’ve rather done that on the regular tour, but to do it out here is even special, too.”

Stricker counts Woods among his friends.

“I may text him and just remind him that I did pass him,” Stricker said.

Stricker is arguably playing the best golf of his career right now. He’s won three events in 10 starts this calendar year, the most on the Champions Tour, and he’s finished in the top 10 in each of his 10 starts. His worst finish in 2023 is a tie for eighth at the Cologuard Classic, which is hosted by his friend and Madison native Jerry Kelly. Stricker is the Champions circuit’s money leader entering the AmFam at almost $2.3 million this season, more than $1 million more than second-place Stephen Ames. He’s won six times since his par-or-better streak began.

There were several examples of the kind of smart, but aggressive golf that Stricker has used to fuel his unprecedented run. He smoked his approach shot on the second hole, knowing he could recover pretty easily if the shot into the green on the par-5 didn’t bounce his way. The ball found the green and he sank a putt for an eagle to get his round going. He saved par with solid play around the green on Nos. 3 and 4, birdied six before giving a stroke back with a three-putt on the seventh.

Stricker drove into a fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth before laying up and then sticking a chip to about 4 feet for an easy birdie to build momentum at the turn.

“The greens are rolling so good that when guys are getting them on there, they’re making a lot of putts,” Stricker said. “When you see (Leonard making birdies), you have the confidence that it’s out there and you can be a little bit more aggressive and try to get them.”

He rattled off three birdies on holes 11-14 before using a high-arching shot from the rough to clear a tree on 15 and find the green. He made par there before notching a birdie on No. 16, the last par-5 on the course. He saved par with a well-executed lag putt on 17 and a short chip from the fringe on 18.

University Ridge was made more challenging Friday due to a lack of rain in the area, which made the ground firm. Controlling the ball after it lands becomes more difficult on hard ground, but players were able to capitalize by attacking greens and trusting that the ball could roll onto the putting surface if it came up short in the air.

Stricker is tied with Steven Alker, Paul Broadhurst and Marco Dawson, and a stroke ahead of Paul Stankowski and Charlie Wi. Seeing what Leonard scored, as well as a weather forecast calling for more warm and dry condition until Saturday night, made it easy for Stricker to set his focus.

He’s going to go to the concert that AmFam puts on Friday night at Breese Stevens Field in conjunction with the tournament — and according to him, have more than one, but fewer than six, adult beverages with friends and tournament organizers — before looking to close the gap on Leonard.

“It looks like you’re going to keep the pedal down here,” Stricker said. “It’s good to get off to a good start. One round, and we’ve got two more, but it looks like you’re going to have to keep it going the way the scores are. I’m excited about the start.”

Steve Stricker's Senior PGA victory with daughter Izzi as caddie in photos