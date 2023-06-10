Paul Broadhurst knows he’s stepping into somewhat hostile territory Sunday.

He shares the lead at the American Family Insurance Championship with Madison resident and tournament host Steve Stricker. They shot matching 8-under-par 64s on Saturday after going 7-under on Friday, sharing the tournament record for 36-hole score at 15-under 129. They’ll be in the final grouping Sunday at University Ridge Golf Course with Justin Leonard (13-under), and Broadhurst knows the big following Stricker draws will be rooting against him.

“I’m gonna have two fans out there tomorrow: my wife and my caddy,” Broadhurst said.

Stricker continued his masterful play of late at the AmFam, carding six birdies on the front nine and two more on the back. He didn’t make a bogey, and he hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation. His run of three consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-7 put him into the lead, surpassing Leonard, who started slow with just one birdie on the first nine. Stricker’s well-placed wedge pnto the ninth green set up a straight-line birdie putt of about 10 feet, which he sank to draw a large cheer from the crowd surrounding the hole.

Stricker has never won the AmFam, the tournament he launched in 2016. He fell in a playoff to Madison native Jerry Kelly in 2019 for his best finish in the event. But his game has never been sharper — Saturday marked his 54th consecutive round scoring par or better, a record in PGA-sanctioned events, and he leads the field in scrambling (5 of 5) this weekend.

“I'm playing really well, consistent,” Stricker said. “I'm driving it good. My irons have been really good lately. I've been making some putts off and on, that equals some good scoring. There's a lot of short irons in your hand, especially here. That's what I do and take pride in the most is short irons, so I get a lot of those, and I've been capitalizing on some of those.”

Broadhurst played in the group behind Stricker and caught fire on the seventh hole. He ran off five birdies in six holes, then three more over the final four holes, including a birdie at 18 to tie Stricker.

Broadhurst said after his slow start and Stricker firing out of the gates, he just wanted to pull within enough strokes to be in range for a shot to win Sunday. He did that with a stellar putter, leading the first in putts per greens in regulation (1.4) and a field-best nine birdies.

“You try and feed off (Stricker), really,” Broadhurst said. “The way he swings it, his rhythm, his putting stroke, he's the guy to copy really. I'll just go out there and give it my best shot. I know I'm going to probably have to shoot another low one. I just want to make it competitive tomorrow, not let him get away and have a clear running back nine.”

Both leaders were pushed early on by Miguel Angel Jiménez, who surged toward the top of the leaderboard after starting on the back nine. He eagled both par-5s and had birdies on three par-4s on the back nine to drop to 7 under before making the turn, and his 29 on the back nine tied Wes Short Jr.’s 2016 record for lowest in tournament history. Jiménez got as low as 10 under, but wasn’t able to keep up that pace as he double-bogeyed the par-3 No. 8 and finished at 8-under 64. He’s 8 under for the tournament, tied Stricker and Broadhurst for the best round on Saturday, and the trio tied a tournament record for best second-round score.

Joe Durant was 7 under on Saturday after rattling off five consecutive birdies on Nos. 10-14, and he sits in a tie for fourth at 11 under with Steven Aker and Marco Dawson, who shot 4 under.

Stricker joked with reporters that he had to behave himself Friday at the concert American Family Insurance puts on in conjunction with the tournament. He was home by 10 p.m. and didn’t have any ill effects from a night out with friends. He anticipated his Saturday night would be more subdued as he focused on securing the trophy at his home tournament.

“Yeah, I'll be nervous,” Stricker said, “but you have to embrace it, otherwise it's just going to get the best of you. I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I'll have to fight some nerves, for sure, tomorrow.

“Paul is a great guy. I've played a lot of golf with him, so I look forward to that. The score is low, so somebody could come from behind. It just doesn't have to come from our group, somebody could post a low one, and we're going to have to do the same thing.”

