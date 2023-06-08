The balance that Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly described experiencing in the wake of Tuesday's seismic merger for pro golf can be painted as awkward.

There are more questions for the Madison golfers than answers on why the PGA Tour agreed to join up with the Saudi government-funded group that backs rival entity LIV Golf.

Stricker and Kelly have had to prepare for this week's American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course while processing the change that has rocked the sport.

What's next for golf? "Your guess is as good as mine, really," Stricker said Thursday. "No one saw that coming."

Stricker, who has hosted the AmFam tournament since its inception in 2016, said he's like others around the sport who have questions about why the PGA Tour joined forces with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund after being at opposite ends of lawsuits.

"What flipped their decision?" Stricker said, referring to PGA Tour board members and commissioner Jay Monahan. "And their thought process — basically, why did it happen? And I'm sure over time, we'll all find out why."

Stricker said before last year's tournament that the advent of LIV Golf, which paid lucrative signing bonuses to lure marquee PGA Tour players to the breakaway series, "doesn't feel right to me." He said he didn't begrudge players who moved over but "personally, I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around it."

The idea of up-front money — not tournament winnings — for LIV golfers was unusual to Kelly before the 2022 AmFam Championship. He said Thursday that he's drawing a line between the Saudi investment money being brought in and the tour organization that runs as a nonprofit.

"I think for our sponsors and for our peace of mind, we keep that separate," Kelly said in a news conference Thursday, the day before the three-day tournament's opening round. "I don't know how this is going to play out. I don't know what it's going to look like in its final — I don't think anybody knows. I don't think they know. We don't even know how it came about. It blew up on us just like it blew up on you guys."

Some pro golfers have derided the Public Investment Fund's involvement in the sport as "sportswashing" to look past Saudi human rights abuses.

Kelly said there's no trickle-down economics from the PGA Tour to the 50-and-over PGA Tour Champions circuit on which he plays, and he described the latter as "our own little island."

"I think we like it that way," Kelly said. "Though we can't be blind to what just happened. It is a lot to digest. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out."

Stricker, who leads the PGA Tour Champions money list and has won three tournaments this season, said he always tries to find the positives in situations. In the merger, he said that's an end to the fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV, a split that drove a wedge in the sport.

Monahan has been on the receiving end of ire for doing a flip from refusing to meet with Saudi golf officials to bringing them into the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour will have a majority stake in the new company that will be formed to include the PIF and the European tour but Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF's governor, will join the board of directors.

Stricker, like others in the sport, didn't have all the answers but he defended Monahan.

"He's a great man," Stricker said. "I've known him for a lot of years and I don't think he would do anything that wasn't in the best interest of the tour and its membership and the players.

"I'm sure once all this stuff comes out and we find out the reasons behind it, there's going to be some pretty good — and he's taken ownership of some of the things that he said early on. And now he seems to have flipped his mind but he's taken ownership of that. So we'll all wait and see the reasons why, I guess, as we move forward."

