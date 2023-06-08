There’s a spot on a hill just a few yards from the pro shop at University Ridge Golf Course at which a spectator can see the full spectrum of human emotion in sports.

During the American Family Insurance Championship, a person standing in that spot can turn a bit to his right and observe the steely determination mixed with hope that PGA Tour Champions players bring to the first tee box. The round is full of possibility at that moment, and a birdie on No. 1 is achievable with a smart shot off the tee and a solid approach.

That same attendee can turn to his left and watch players taking aim at the elevated ninth green, where rounds or front nines are ending with excitement, some with pain.

Anyone who finds themselves at the top of that hill this weekend — when the AmFam once again takes over the University of Wisconsin’s golf course on the Far West end of Madison — should enjoy that view, because it won’t be there much longer.

American Family Insurance and player-host Steve Stricker are moving the tournament to TPC Wisconsin, formerly known as the Cherokee Country Club, in 2025. Dennis Tiziani, Stricker’s father-in-law, owns the club and has Stricker leading the $20 million redesign of the course.

“The unique dynamic in this is it being a TPC venue,” tournament director Nate Pokrass said last month. “TPC venues, obviously, being affiliated with the PGA Tour, when those venues are in your hometown, it’s a natural location for PGA Tour-affiliated events, whether it’s a Tour (event), Champs Tour, Korn Ferry, the Americas Tour, so all of those fit that natural transition.

“UW has been an outstanding partner and a tremendous host for us. They understood that dynamic and that was the only dynamic involved. … UW understood, University Ridge understands that process and has been a great, great partner through it and we look forward to this year and next year at their venue.”

The PGA Tour Champions in 2021 extended their agreement to host the AmFam at University Ridge through 2027, but there was language in the contract that allowed for the tournament to move before the end of the deal. In actuality, the extensions were signed in two-year increments, so the two parties are still working out details of the contract to host the tournament at University Ridge in 2024, according to Justin Doherty, UW’s senior associate athletic director for external communications.

The tour pays UW a rental fee of $125,000 per year to host the tournament, according to the contract signed in 2021. The tournament has been at University Ridge since its inception in 2016.

University Ridge is the only PGA Tour Champions host site owned by a university, and it is one of the few that operates as a public golf course.

“Based on the reviews from players and spectators alike, we’ve been really happy with University Ridge as a site for the tournament,” Doherty said. “It’s one of the top college golf courses in the country and it’s a jewel in our state’s golf community, so we’re very proud to have hosted it. … Yet, we understand the move and interest in aligning the championship with our tour events at TPC courses.

“We wish nothing but the best for the tournament once it moves, but we’re thrilled to be hosting it for another couple years.”

TPC Wisconsin is still undergoing construction. The course submitted permits with the city to rebuild its driving range last month, but its website states it’ll open in August. That sets up an interesting ask for AmFam Championship organizers next year.

“It’s certainly significant to plan a whole new event (at TPC Wisconsin), it’s basically starting over,” Pokrass said. “So redeveloping all those operational and hospitality plans out at the TPC, we’ll get started on that this fall.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve got a pretty well-run operation going on at University Ridge, we’re only making minor tweaks and adjustments every year. So from that standpoint, we’ll continue to make those adjustments from what we learned this year. We’ve got tremendous partners in place. I know we’ll put on a first-class experience. But yeah, 2024 will be unique here. We want to make sure the 2023 and 2024 experience still is first class as we try and finish up our tenure at University Ridge and transition.”

