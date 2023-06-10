University Ridge Golf Course is going to be a different animal Sunday than the one PGA Tour Champions players tamed Friday and Saturday.

Overnight rain, temperatures in the high 60s and winds of around 15 miles per hour will replace the dry, sunny, mid-80s days players have had the two days at the American Family Insurance Championship.

Madison native and tournament host Steve Stricker has taken advantage of the conditions, shooting a tournament-record 15-under-par 129 through two rounds, and he sits tied for the lead with Englishman Paul Broadhurst heading into the final 18 holes.

The expected weather will likely alter how players attack the course.

“We played with this north wind in the practice rounds, the pro-am, a little bit even today,” Stricker said, “but it’s supposed to be stronger (Sunday). Hopefully the rain misses us and we can get it in and have a good Sunday finish.”

Stricker’s been playing some of the best golf of his career over the past year, and he’s known as an accurate driver and iron player. He says he feels best with a short-iron in his hands, but headwinds and cooler weather may make getting the ball into those spots more difficult.

“It’s going to play longer, no question,” Broadhurst said. “We’ll be hitting longer clubs in, but the greens may be a little bit softer, which may help me a little.”

Joe Durant tied for the second-best round on Saturday and is tied for fourth at 11 under. He’ll be in the penultimate grouping Sunday.

“It'll be trickier,” Durant said. “Picking the right clubs on some of these holes where we have a little bit elevation is tricky sometimes. You just have to just try to hit a lot of quality, solid shots and give yourself plenty of looks and see what happens.”

Bobbi Stricker taking notes

Bobbi Stricker has been a popular woman this weekend. Her work as fan-favorite and former AmFam champion Fred Couples’ caddie has been well-documented, and her family is in the spotlight as her father hosts the tournament.

Watching how Couples — a close family friend and mentor whom Bobbi and her sister Izzi call “Grandpa Fred” — approaches his round gives Bobbi ideas for her own game.

Stricker, 24, played in tournaments in her younger years but took a break during her time at Waunakee High School. She played tennis instead of golf in high school, as both are fall sports in the WIAA, but she always planned to get back on the competitive golf scene after she graduated.

She walked on at the University of Wisconsin, her mother Nicki’s alma mater and where her grandfather coached for decades, and played four seasons for the Badgers. She immediately pursued her professional career after finishing school.

2023-06-09-AmFamily10-06092023171854.jpg Bobbi Stricker, daughter of Steve Stricker, is caddying for Fred Couples this weekend at the American Family Insurance Championship. Bobbi is …

“When I was done with school, I didn’t feel like I’d peaked,” Bobbi said. “I wanted to keep playing, and I had this opportunity.”

She’s now in her rookie season on the Epson Tour, the LPGA’s developmental circuit. She’s played four tournaments over the past six weeks, making the cut twice and finishing tied for 50th at last month’s Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes.

There are tough moments when the mental side of the game creates some doubt, but she feels improvements in her game.

“Understanding that I belong out there,” Bobbi said when asked about the biggest hurdle of her first pro touring experience. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I do, but I do. I earned my spot out here.

“Each tournament I play in, I feel like I get more and more comfortable. My game’s getting better all the time, so that’s encouraging, also.”

Bobbi said she hasn’t given herself a timeline for her golf career.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far,” she said. “Just kind of riding this wave, going with the flow.”

Johnson unconcerned about Ryder Cup team’s bond

The golf world was uprooted this week when a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund was announced. Much is still to be determined about the merger, but PGA pro and Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson — in Madison as part of the celebrity foursome at the AmFam Championship — said he trusts the players who qualify will unite as Team USA.

“As American athletes, you put everything else aside and you represent your country and your team,” Johnson said.

Six players automatically make Johnson’s Ryder Cup squad based on points accumulated during tour play, then Johnson selects six others for the team. Team USA faces Team Europe Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Rome, Italy.

A cheerful ace

Lee Janzen’s tournament hasn’t been what he was hoping, but he produced a highlight — and a memory for the fans at the 17th green — when he dunked a hole-in-one. His 8-iron shot damaged the front side of the hole, which required some repairs, but Janzen made the most of the short break.

He took $140 from his wallet and gave it to the bar next to the green to buy beers for fans. The 17th green is a popular place among fans because players’ birdies result in discounted beers.

It was the fourth hole-in-one in tournament history, and the first since Vijay Singh’s ace at No. 8 during the third round of the 2021 AmFam Championship.

Photos: First round of the American Family Insurance Championship