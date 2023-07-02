STEVENS POINT — History has hovered over Bernhard Langer for five months.

From the moment he won the Chubb Classic in February, the focus for the 65-year-old German pro became his next win. One more win and he would move past Hale Irwin as the winningest player in the history of the PGA Tour Champions circuit with 46 tournament crowns. One more win and he could move past a pursuit that’s been asked about for years.

Langer picked a special tournament to notch his record victory, starting hot and shooting 1-under-par 70 to post a 7-under 277 for the tournament to win the 46th U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld. He held off Wisconsinites Steve Stricker (5-under) and Jerry Kelly (4-under) with unflappable play from the first tee.

“I felt at special peace today early on, where it just was very calm,” Langer said. “And I was somewhat nervous, but a lot calmer than I have been many other times.”

Langer’s win was his fifth U.S. Senior Open title, and also marked his 12th senior tour major championship, extending his record for the most by any player. He is also the oldest player to win a Champions Tour tournament, breaking his own record, and he notched his 11th consecutive multi-win season on the senior circuit, tying Irwin’s record mark. He also joined Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer as the only players with multiple Masters and U.S. Senior Open wins.

The crowd at SentryWorld was boisterous in their support of Kelly, who was paired with Langer in the final group, and Stricker, who played a hole ahead of them. But Langer has experience dealing with a crowd not being in his corner in a major — he won the 2010 U.S. Senior Open over Seattle native Fred Couples at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

“I knew it was going to be a tough day just because Steve Stricker has been in top form,” Langer said. “He's winning basically every time he tees up or thereabouts. I knew he would want to have his streak going of three majors in a row, and I knew he was going to give it his all. The same with Jerry Kelly. He's one of the best ball-strikers, very underrated golfer. I knew he would do well because he is one of the straightest hitters.

“The key this week, I think, was hitting the fairways.”

He found the fairways better than any other player over the weekend, hitting 49 of 56 in regulation, and led the field hitting 52 of 72 greens in regulation.

Langer started birdie-birdie on the first two holes, the same way he opened play Saturday, then caught a significant break on the par-5 fifth. He went for the green on his second shot, which paid off with a birdie in the third round, but his shot was a touch short and landed on a patch of tall grass on the edge of the water that banks the hole. Langer had to remove his socks and shoes — which have an American flag design on each heel in recognition of Independence Day — to get into the water to hit the ball.

His chip sent some mud onto the putting surface and stopped about 6 feet from the hole, and he rolled in the birdie chance to build a five-shot lead over Kelly.

Bernhard Langer's incredible water shot that set up his third birdie of the day at the par-5 5th 👏@BernhardLanger6 #USSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/bOgvAgnrIc — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 2, 2023

“That was the shot of the week there for me,” he said of his barefoot approach. “As I got there, the ball was sitting a little bit in water and mud. So I immediately said, ‘I'm going to play this.’ I've just got to hack it out on the green somehow and get away with par, hopefully.

“Turned out I played a brilliant shot.”

He led by as many as six strokes and protected that lead down the stretch with defensive putts that kept his cushion safe.

Langer never let a mistake or bad break derail him this weekend. After a bogey at No. 6, he came centimeters away from a hole-in-one at the seventh. Langer didn’t bogey again until a three-putt at the 16th, and he bogeyed the 17th and 18th as he played conservatively with his lead.

Kelly put his arm around Langer as they walked toward the 18th green. Langer had five putts to work with and Kelly knew the tournament was his. The gesture drew a big cheer from the crowd lining the final hole, one matched only by the one heard when Langer put on a Green Bay Packers cheesehead headpiece.

“Wisconsin golf fans know golf, and I know they knew exactly what his accomplishment, what history was being made,” Kelly said. “Even if they didn't, the appreciation they showed of the man he is both on and off the golf course is exemplary.”