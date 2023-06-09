When you grow attached to a place, you notice the little things that get added to make it better.

For Pat Cooper, that was the portable bathroom near the 12th tee at University Ridge Golf Course for this year's American Family Insurance Championship.

"This is the first time we've had a restroom," Cooper said.

The spot of land just outside the ropes on the 12th tee has been where Cooper and her husband, Bill Olthoff, have set up their camping chairs for the tournament over the last few years.

It provides shade from a large oak tree. There's an up-close view of the PGA Tour Champions players at work on the par-3, 200-yard 12th hole. And if they stand up and turn around, they get a good look at players making their approach to the 11th green.

"It's our little secret spot," Cooper said.

If they want to have a similar experience for the AmFam Championship two years from now, they'll be looking for a new spot. The tournament has one more year at University Ridge before it moves to TPC Wisconsin, formerly known as Cherokee Country Club, on Madison's north side in 2025.

"We're biased a little bit because we just live across the street, so it's in our backyard practically," Cooper said. "We're going to be sad to see it go from the west side over to the east side. But we'll see what the course is like when they get done with it over there. They're setting it up to be a course that can handle stands and crowds better."

Mike Klein of Madison was a spectator at the tournament for the second time Friday, and he said he appreciated that if the event was moving it was staying in the Madison area.

"I play golf here, so I've gotten a little bit attached to this course," he said. "But I also played Cherokee many, many years ago. I guess I'm OK with it. I don't know why they're moving."

Tournament organizers formally announced the move May 9, but it had been rumored for years. The change to Tournament Players Club affiliation for Cherokee, which is undergoing a $15 million overhaul, was a precursor to Madison's tour event going there.

Stricker, whose father-in-law Dennis Tiziani owns TPC Wisconsin, has helped with the design of new fairways and greens. The clubhouse and practice facility are being renovated and a golf learning center is in the works.

"It's exciting for us as a family," said Stricker, who walked the new course Wednesday with a PGA Tour rules official and members of the design team. "We just have to see how it plays. We haven't really been able to get out there to see how it plays, and that'll be the big thing. We'll make sure we set it up right for the tournament week, make sure that we still see a lot of birdies like we do here (at University Ridge)."

Thousands of spectators turned out Friday for the first round of the penultimate PGA Tour Champions tournament at University Ridge; the event doesn't publicize exact attendance figures. Some of them wondered how parking will work at the new venue; it's handled with shuttles from parking lots around the course at University Ridge and expected to take on a similar format at TPC Wisconsin.

Dave Fricke of Winona, Minnesota, and Bob Costello of Rockford, Illinois, are high school classmates who met up in Madison for the tournament Friday. It was their first time at the event, and they had to wait until the groups with Madison golfers Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly went off the first tee to be able to get a seat in the grandstand.

They had some nostalgia for the days of the PGA Tour's Greater Milwaukee Open, which ended in 2009.

"I think Wisconsin's a premier state for top-level golf," Costello said. "From Kohler and Erin Hills to this."

Said Fricke: "They do it right."

Cooper and Olthoff were joined Friday by Olthoff's brother Bob. They stood on the cart path between the 11th and 12th holes for a few minutes, cheering for the group of Len Mattiace, Tom Pernice Jr. and John Senden approaching the 11th green while Jason Bohn, Harrison Frazar and Notah Begay III teed off on No. 12.

Cooper said the group enjoys identifying bird calls in the relative quiet away from the bustle around the University Ridge clubhouse and expo. They walked through the course during the tournament in 2016 and 2017 before they found their place to stay.

Cooper has her secret place to sit for the AmFam Championship, but it's no secret to her why the tournament has been a success.

"I think Madison is a town that loves to get out and do things," she said. "When you bring a caliber of people like this in, they want to come out and see these guys. We're good at turning out in this town for everything."

