Four athletes who reached the top of their sports will tee it up on the back nine next month at the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.

The tournament’s celebrity foursome — a fan-favorite event set for June 10, the second day of play this year — will feature MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, former Masters and Open champion Zach Johnson, and 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps. Tournament ambassador and two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North will round out the group as player-host.

Tournament organizers described the theme of the foursome as “captains.” Jeter was nicknamed “the captain” during his 20-year career with the New York Yankees, Phelps was the captain of the 2016 Olympic team, and Johnson is the captain of this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team. Johnson succeeds AmFam Championship player-host Steve Stricker as the Ryder Cup captain, but Stricker will serve as co-captain in Rome after leading the U.S. team to a win at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Phelps is in the conversation as the greatest Olympic athlete ever, and he’s the most decorated with 28 total medals. He’s played in pro-ams on the PGA Tour and at the Ryder Cup, and he will be benefitting his Michael Phelps Foundation, which launched in 2008.

This will be Jeter’s fourth time playing in the celebrity foursome. He’s the brand ambassador for American Family Insurance.

The foursome is expected to tee off around 2 p.m. June 10, following the final group of tournament players off the 10th tee.

