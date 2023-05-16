Professional women's soccer is coming to Madison as early as 2025.

Forward Madison FC owners will be adding a first-division women's team in expansion of the USL Super League, the team announced Tuesday. It'll be the first top-tier women's soccer team in Wisconsin.

The women's team will play at Breese Stevens Field, like Forward Madison does in the men's third-division USL League One.

USL Super League is scheduled to launch in 2024 with eight teams based in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Phoenix; Spokane, Washington; the Tampa Bay area of Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Washington, D.C.

Expansion plans include teams in Madison; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, Florida; and Oakland, California.

The league originally was planned as a second-division entity below the National Women's Soccer League but now is set to seek certification at the same level. U.S. Soccer sanctions leagues based on standards including stadium capacity, the number of teams and how many of them are in major markets.

The Super League is planning a fall-to-summer schedule that is unusual for American soccer but more closely follows the international calendar.

Forward Madison started play in 2019 and led USL League One in announced attendance with an average of more than 4,200 over 14 league home games in its inaugural season.

