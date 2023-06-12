The bright red pantone of a sunburn on Jerry Kelly’s left cheek was one indication. The way his legs and back felt were another.

Kelly’s played a lot of golf the past month and he was feeling it Sunday after the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.

He shot 2-under-par 70 in the final round to finish at 7 under in the tournament, good for a share of 11th place. It was a disappointment for the Madison native, failing to be in contention for a third title at his hometown event, and he was begrudgingly ready to take a break.

“My legs are gassed,” Kelly said. “Three weeks in a row, and a major, and this week, and extra Monday … I’m going to take two weeks off, but trust me, it’s going to be hard for me to take two days off from working out. I’m going to want to get back at it because I’ve already got a chip on my shoulder.”

Time off the course and out of the gym may be the best thing for Kelly, who sits in 10th in the PGA Tour Champions points rankings after his performance at University Ridge Golf Course. Kelly finished fourth at the Senior PGA Championship last month, and has another major in front of him at the end of the month. The U.S. Senior Open is set for June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

“I’m going to come in there pretty fired up,” he said.

Kendall enjoys the fanfare

Much of Skip Kendall’s time on a golf course is spent teaching instead of worrying about his own ball. The Milwaukee native and former PGA Tour pro makes his living as an instructor in Windermere, Florida, but he’s an annual fixture in the field at the AmFam Championship. It was the first tournament Kendall’s played this year, and he grinded to 1 under on the weekend, tied for 45th.

“A blast,” Kendall said when asked to describe his tournament. “I haven’t played since last August, so just being here, the support that I got this week, playing in front of a home crowd, there’s nothing like it really.”

He’s tried to get back into competitive fields through qualifying events, but failed to make the cut for the Senior PGA Championship or U.S. Senior Open. He said he’ll try to make the field for the Senior British Open at the U.S. qualifying event July 3 at Firestone Country Club, but otherwise isn’t going to fly around the country for those chances. But the two-time Wisconsin State Open champion said he was happy to play back in his home state.

“The game is getting better,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to play in the rest of the year, but it feels pretty good overall.”

Short Jr. goes long

Wes Short Jr.’s front nine ended with a frustrating sequence of events that saw a course sign come down and walking traffic around a public pavilion shut down.

Short’s wedge shot from the fairway sailed well over the elevated ninth green, bounced beyond the cart path and into a patch of flowers and other plants. After clearing the crowd to create a lane to the green, he appeared to hit his wedge out of the plants thin, and it whacked a tree between him and the green. The ball bounced back and rolled just behind his feet.

He hit the sign, which indicated where the 10th tee and cart return were located, with his club and took it out of the ground. However, a rules official informed him it had to be returned to it spot before his next shot was taken. Short chipped and found the green, and two-putt ended the adventurous double bogey.

Photos: Final round of the American Family Insurance Championship

Photos: Second round of the American Family Insurance Championship