The first two times Phil Kessel won the Stanley Cup provided some memorable visuals around his hometown of Madison.

Kessel's day with the Cup after the 2016 NHL championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins included a stop at Kessel Court on Madison's west side.

Another championship with the Penguins a year later brought Kessel and the Cup back to Madison, and that time he posed for a photo on a green at Hawk's Landing Golf Club with the top of the trophy filled with hot dogs.

Kessel has to come up with a good third part of the story because he's the first Wisconsin native to get his name on the Stanley Cup three times as a player.

He was part of the celebration Tuesday night after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final. Kessel didn't play in the series and only had four playoff appearances but will get his name engraved on the Cup because he played in all 82 regular-season games.

Rhinelander native Craig Ludwig won the NHL title with Montreal in 1986 and Dallas in 1999. Appleton's Roger Jenkins was a Stanley Cup champion with Chicago in 1934 and 1938. Kessel was tied with them until Tuesday's victory.

A Toronto columnist made a dubious claim on Kessel's way out of town in 2015 after six seasons with the Maple Leafs that the forward ate hot dogs from a street vendor almost every day. That was the genesis of the 2017 celebration and it was clear Tuesday night there were some feelings left over.

"Back in my Toronto days, they didn't think I could win, right? Now I'm a three-timer," Kessel told a reporter from The Hockey News. "So, remember that, right?"

Kessel, 35, last November became the first NHL player to suit up for 1,000 consecutive regular-season games. He has played for five teams in a 17-season NHL career and had a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Vegas.

He said he's not done playing.

"I plan on playing; who knows where it's at," Kessel said in an interview with Sportsnet. "I feel young and I love to play."

The other Wisconsin-born players on a Stanley Cup-winning team, according to Hockey-Reference.com and other reports, are:

• Madison's Adam Burish (Chicago, 2010)

• Madison's Kevin Dean (New Jersey, 1995)

• Hudson's Davis Drewiske (Los Angeles, 2012)

• Beaver Dam's David Maley (Montreal, 1986)

• Madison's Gary Suter (Calgary, 1989)

These are the top paid players on every NHL team Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres Calgary Flames Carolina Hurricanes Chicago Blackhawks Colorado Avalanche Columbus Blue Jackets Dallas Stars Detroit Red Wings Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers Los Angeles Kings Minnesota Wild Montreal Canadiens Nashville Predators New Jersey Devils New York Islanders New York Rangers Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken St. Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning Toronto Maple Leafs Vancouver Canucks Vegas Golden Knights Washington Capitals Winnipeg Jets