Kessel has to come up with a good third part of the story because he's the first Wisconsin native to get his name on the Stanley Cup three times as a player.
He was part of the celebration Tuesday night after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final. Kessel didn't play in the series and only had four playoff appearances but will get his name engraved on the Cup because he played in all 82 regular-season games.
Rhinelander native Craig Ludwig won the NHL title with Montreal in 1986 and Dallas in 1999. Appleton's Roger Jenkins was a Stanley Cup champion with Chicago in 1934 and 1938. Kessel was tied with them until Tuesday's victory.
A Toronto columnist made a dubious claim on Kessel's way out of town in 2015 after six seasons with the Maple Leafs that the forward ate hot dogs from a street vendor almost every day. That was the genesis of the 2017 celebration and it was clear Tuesday night there were some feelings left over.
"Back in my Toronto days, they didn't think I could win, right? Now I'm a three-timer," Kessel told a reporter from The Hockey News. "So, remember that, right?"
Kessel, 35, last November became the first NHL player to suit up for 1,000 consecutive regular-season games. He has played for five teams in a 17-season NHL career and had a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Vegas.
He said he's not done playing.
"I plan on playing; who knows where it's at," Kessel said in an interview with Sportsnet. "I feel young and I love to play."
The other Wisconsin-born players on a Stanley Cup-winning team, according to Hockey-Reference.com and other reports, are:
Vegas forwards Phil Kessel, left, and Mark Stone race to join the celebration after the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday. It was the third time Kessel, a Madison native, has won the NHL championship.