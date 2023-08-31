Madison native Wil Nichol got his name on the Stanley Cup after the Vegas Golden Knights won the NHL championship in July. On Thursday, he spent part of his day with the trophy at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena remembering two of his mentors.
Nichol, the Golden Knights' director of player development, played for the then-Wisconsin Capitols team in the United States Hockey League in the 1992-93 season. Bob Suter was the team's general manager and Rob Andringa was its coach.
Nichol, who brought the Cup to the venue that's now named for Suter to share it with members of the Capitols before they start training camp Friday, paid tribute to Suter and Andringa. Suter died of a heart attack in 2014 and Andringa died from colon cancer in 2020.
"They just had a huge impact on my life," Nichol said. "I wanted to honor them and I also wanted to tell their story to these kids."
