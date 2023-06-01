GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur was attempting to assess the goings-on of his team’s second open-to-the-media organized team activity practice when the Green Bay Packers coach suddenly paused.

Although he knew he was stating the obvious, LaFleur reminded the gathered reporters that calling a period or specific play “good” or “bad” meant the opposite would almost certainly be true for the guys on the other side of the ball, given the Packers vs. Packers nature of competitive periods.

“I mean, certainly, what’s good for one side is bad for the other,” LaFleur said, arching one of his well-groomed eyebrows. “I just like that our guys are competing.”

No play during the team’s recent open OTA practice typified that dichotomy better than an early 11-on-11 period deep ball that first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love heaved down the middle of the field, intended for second-year wideout Romeo Doubs.

For while having the play end in an interception surely wasn’t ideal for the offense, given the offseason focus on Love’s development and emphasis on his improvement, the fact it was safety Darnell Savage who tracked the arcing throw, timed his jump perfectly, snatched the ball out of the air and maintained possession as he went crashing to the Ray Nitschke Field had to make even the offensive-oriented LaFleur smile.

After all, given the adversity-filled season Savage, the second of the team’s two 2019 first-round draft picks, endured last season, it was precisely the kind of play the Packers need to see more frequently from him.

Which would explain why defensive backs coach Ryan Downard went sprinting off the sideline to join the celebration after Savage’s pick.

After playing poorly in a Nov. 17 loss to Tennessee, Savage lost his starting job to Rudy Ford and was relegated to being the sixth defensive back in the team’s dime package in a loss at Philadelphia 10 days later.

As a result, Savage finished the season having played a career-low 819 of the Packers’ 1032 defensive snaps (79.3%) and registered 57 tackles (42 solo), two tackles for a loss, five pass break-ups and a fumble recovery but just one interception.

“I think anytime you face adversity, it either breaks you or makes you stronger, right?” Downard said of Savage’s struggles and response to them last year. “I was proud of the way he handled it. I was proud of the way he took on the special-teams assignments that he had and I was proud of the way he fought and clawed his way back.

“You can see on the tape (of the Minnesota and Detroit games), although it wasn’t perfect, he was making efforts to get better in some of those techniques that we pointed out to him. Playing a more physical brand, addressing blocks the right way. That’s something that he can do. It’s just consistency, right? Every play.”

Savage’s inconsistent play and less-than-stellar tackling was particularly concerning since the team had opted to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract, fully guaranteeing him a $7.9 million base salary for 2023.

That made bringing him back — barring another team aggressively pursuing a trade for him — a foregone conclusion, so the Packers’ focus had to be on getting Savage to regain the form that led to them making him the first defensive back selected in the 2019 draft (No. 21 overall) out of Maryland and led him to being a Day 1 starter as a rookie.

“I think Darnell’s best when he pulls the trigger and he lets it all hang out, personally,” Downard said. “I’ve had that talk with him. You see that if you watch his Maryland tape.

“He’s got to trust himself. And we’ve got to do a better job in tackling and playing a physical brand of football. That’s not only at the point of contact, that’s also taking on blocks.”

With the team moving on from veteran Adrian Amos, who didn’t miss a start (66 games) over his four years in Green Bay, the coaches are counting on Savage not only to bounce back from last season but also be a difference-maker in the back end.

“It’s kind of the same every year. You kind of want to start all over again and kind of refresh. You don’t want to bring stuff from last year into the next year,” Savage said. “You go through things. In the midst of things, you get lost a little bit. You try to find your way through.

“I had never gone through anything like that before. So it was all new to me.”

While it’s hard to say Savage looks like a new man — only two of the team’s first six OTA practices have been open to reporters, which is hardly enough to make any meaningful judgments — he and Ford have lined up as the two safeties with the No. 1 defense, and Downard has said repeatedly he wants “two-way” safeties who are interchangeable.

That means if Savage gets back to being a more consistent tackler and can go back to being a playmaker when the ball is in the air — his eight interceptions from 2019 through 2021 were the most on the team — he will be vital to helping defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s unit reach its collective potential.

With a first-year starting quarterback in Love, the offense figures to endure frequent ups and downs. The defense, in turn, will have to carry the team at times, meaning that side of the ball will need everyone’s best — including from Savage.

“I’m ready to go — like, right now. I had a long offseason to kind of think about last year, had this kind of bad taste in my mouth for the longest time, so I’m ready to get it out,” Savage said. “I’m the kind of guy, I believe you go through experiences for a reason. I looked at this as, ‘I’m going to come out better on the other side.’ It was tough. (But) you learn a lot about yourself. And maybe I needed that.

“I know who I am and I think they know who I am, too. I’m excited about the vibe and the direction everything’s going right now as far as everybody’s attitude. It’s refreshing.”