GREEN BAY — Samori Touré seems to be left out of the conversation all too often.

Whenever the subject of the Green Bay Packers’ ultra-young wide receiver group enters the chat about the team’s 2023 prospects, invariable the discussion centers around Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who are pegged as the team’s likely No. 1 and No. 2 receivers — and rightfully so, though which is which remains unclear.

As a result, the third wideout from last year’s draft class, Touré seems like a conversational afterthought most of the time.

Watson was a second-round pick who caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Doubs, a fourth-round pick, caught 42 passes for 425 yards and three TDs. Each played significant snaps despite missing extended time with injuries — Watson played 46.3% of the Packers' 1,094 snaps while Doubs played 48.4%. Touré played just 112 snaps (10.2%) as a seventh-round pick.

But ask wide receivers coach Jason Vrable which of his guys have made the strongest Year 2 impression on him since the offseason program began, and he’ll tell you it’s Touré, even though Touré wasn’t nearly as productive a year ago (five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown) as his fellow second-year wideouts.

“Samori right now, you wouldn’t even recognize the guy from last year (because of) his growth,” Vrable said as the Packers were set to begin their third and final week of organized team activity practices this week. “Of everybody, he’s probably the one that everybody around the building is like, ‘83 looks unbelievable right now.’

“He’s worked his butt off, and he’s just grown into his own. If you feel comfortable in your own skin, you play fast and you play with confidence. That’s all you really want.”

Touré, who is listed at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds on the official roster, said he added eight pounds of muscle since the end of his rookie season, which he said he finished at 183 pounds. He believes the added bulk will not only allow him to play a more physical style but also will make him more durable.

“We’ll see how that works out,” he said. “I definitely wanted to put on more weight just because I feel like I’m going to have a bigger role than I did last year, so I want to be able to last the whole season. At the same time, it’s something just that kind of happened naturally.”

Given the offseason departures of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who both joined ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets, and the Packers’ decision not to add any veteran wideouts during free agency, Touré is right to believe he has a chance to see more action than he did a year ago.

After not playing a single snap on offense in the season’s first six games, the highlight of Touré’s rookie campaign was the 37-yard touchdown pass he caught from Rodgers during an Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo.

While that play led to him playing a season-high 28 snaps the following week at Detroit, his on-field opportunities faded thereafter with him getting double-digit snaps in only three games the rest of the year. He played just two plays on offense in the season-ending loss to the Lions on Jan. 8.

“I’m grateful for being able to see the field at all last year and for the opportunities that I did have,” said Touré, who at 25 is the oldest of the six wide receivers the Packers have taken in the past two NFL Drafts, having spent five college seasons at Montana and a sixth at Nebraska. “Obviously, I would’ve liked more, but that’s my chance this year to build on that and be more involved.”

In the first two open-to-reporters OTA practices, Touré did work with the No. 1 offense on a regular basis as the coaches frequently rotated Touré and rookie draft picks Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks in with new starting quarterback Jordan Love.

But on a team with an eye-popping 56 of the 91 players on the roster having one year of NFL experience or less, Touré knows nothing is guaranteed for him as far as playing time given how young the receiver group is.

His 112 snaps of experience from a year ago don’t give him that much of a leg up, which is why he felt a strong offseason was imperative.

“I feel like I took full advantage of my offseason,” Touré said. “I feel like I’ve made a big jump. I feel like that’s something that’s been consistent with me, even throughout college. I’ve been able to make a lot of progress throughout each year.

“It’s just a matter of being comfortable with the system, the playbook and the speed of play. It’s really just about learning from your mistakes and from the previous year. I feel like I can build on what I did last year.”

If he does, then perhaps the outside perception of the wide receiver pecking order will change — and be more like Touré says it has been in his conversations with the coaches.

“Even though Christian and Romeo maybe have been mentioned more, but in this room among us three, it hasn’t been like that,” Touré said. “It’s always been the three of us, at least inside the building. And that’s what matters.”

Family Night set

The annual Family Night practice, a tradition that spans more than two decades, will continue with this year’s iteration at Lambeau Field on Aug. 5, the team announced Monday.

The event will mark Love’s first appearance at Lambeau Field since being elevated to the starting quarterback job following the trade that sent Rodgers to the Jets in April. Tickets, priced at $10, will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 29 through Ticketmaster.

What was formerly a live scrimmage shifted to a training-camp practice over safety concerns for players after the 2013 event, when offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a season-ending knee injury during a live goal-line period. Then-coach Mike McCarthy decided to go to a practice-style event thereafter, and LaFleur has continued that policy since.

The night still includes post-practice fireworks and other entertainment in addition to practice.

