GREEN BAY — They didn’t talk about Bruno in Disney’s “Encanto,” and in the Green Bay Packers defense, the coaches apparently don’t talk about inside linebacker Quay Walker’s anticipated diversified role for this coming season.

That much was abundantly clear on Wednesday afternoon, when Jason Rebrovich’s one-word answer said nothing — and everything — all at once about what Walker, the first of the team’s two first-round picks a year ago, could be doing this season.

First, some background: Although Rebrovich still works extensively with the team’s outside linebackers, his title is now pass-rush specialist after coach Matt LaFleur promoted him from OLB coach earlier this offseason.

Also, late in his rookie season, which was in part marred by a pair of ejections, Walker began to line up as an edge rusher in certain defensive sets after the team’s best outside rusher, Rashan Gary, was lost for the season to a torn ACL in his right knee.

And so, Rebrovich seemed like the guy to be asked the following question: How do you see Walker’s role as a pass rusher?

“Yes,” Rebrovich replied.

Wait. That wasn’t a yes-or-no question.

“Yes,” Rebrovich said again, smiling. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Clearly, Rebrovich’s game of misdirection was intentional, and a tacit acknowledgement the coaches have big plans for using the versatile 6-foot-4, 241-pound Walker, who registered a team-high 119 tackles, forced three fumbles and recorded 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and seven pass break-ups while playing 846 of the Packers’ 1,033 defensive snaps last season.

“Quay is an exceptional athlete (with) his size, his speed, his strength,” LaFleur said earlier this offseason. “He’s a versatile player, (like) lining him up on the edge, which we did a little bit last year. I think he can cover in man coverage situations; he’s just got that ability.

“There’s a lot of room for growth for him, quite frankly, and more responsibility. And a lot of that is going to come with him knowing all the little details to every call and how you’re playing each play.”

Although Gary is apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery from his knee injury, which he suffered Nov. 6 at Detroit, he won’t be on the field when the team begins organized team activity practices on Monday.

And while the team took Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness with its first-round pick last month, the defense is still thin at outside linebacker, with largely unproven commodities (Justin Hollins, Kingsley Enagbare, Jonathan Garvin) behind veteran Preston Smith and Gary.

While there’s no reason to think Walker would move outside full-time, using him out there in concert with a healthy Gary and Smith (and combined with Van Ness’ ability to play inside as a hand-in-the-dirt interior pass rusher) would open up some fascinating options for defensive coordinator Joe Barry to be more aggressive in pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to affect that quarterback somehow, some way,” Rebrovich said. “The more and more we can work together as a group, the better and better I believe we can become.”

While Walker expanding his role is intriguing, it’s not as if he doesn’t have anything to work on in terms of his game at inside linebacker — or with his self-control.

Walker was ejected from two games as a rookie: An Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo, when he angrily shoved Bills practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson after winding up in the Buffalo bench area following a sideline tackle. Davidson appeared to simply be helping Walker up at the end of the play.

Then, in the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8, Walker was ejected during the fourth quarter for pushing Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch as Lynch tried to attend to injured running back D’Andre Swift. The Packers were leading 16-13 at the time and the Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later.

That said, Walker’s position coach, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, did describe Walker’s rookie season as “up and down” when asked Wednesday to assess his performance.

“I think he would agree with that (assessment),” Olivadotti said. “I think there was a consistent growth throughout. It wasn’t like he would learn something and then unlearn it. I don’t think that was the case. That’s very encouraging.

“He did a lot of different things for us last year. The biggest thing is how all his skills are going to fit into this defense, because every year, it's a new team picture. How’s (he) going to fit into this defense?

“It does give you a versatile tool to play with.”

That said, Olivadotti cautioned the coaches understand they must be judicious with just how many different things they ask Walker to do. But he didn’t deny that the staff sees myriad ways Walker can help beyond simply playing the traditional inside linebacker role.

“He’s a very willing and learns it and wants to know (more), so that’s very helpful,” Olivadotti said. “It’d be easy to say, ‘Hey, let’s use all of (his tools) at once.’ But you also want him to be good at what he’s good at, and then add things to it to supplement what we need defensively.

“It’s kind of a moving target until you figure out exactly what (direction) you are moving in. I think we have a good sense of what we are, but you always want to see guys do it on the grass a little bit.”

As for Walker’s temperament, Olivadotti said he and Walker have “spent a lot of time on that subject” and he believes Walker has learned his lesson.

“The biggest thing is that I know and I trust Quay,” Olivadotti said. “He and I’ve talked through that and (we) have a plan in place for a lot of different things.

“Those conversations are ongoing and he’s more than willing to learn from all his mistakes, especially those. Obviously, you can’t have that, and he understands that.”

Extra points

The Packers made a series of roster moves, signing punter Daniel Whelan, claiming center DJ Scaife off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and releasing cornerback Benjie Franklin. … Whelan, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent from UC-Davis a year ago, spent time with the New Orleans Saints last offseason before being released. A native of Ireland, he punted in the XFL for the D.C. Defenders and ranked third in punting average (45.6 yards per punt) and punts inside the 20-yard line (11). … Scaife, a rookie from the University of Miami, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent earlier this month but was released this week. He started 52 games (32 at right tackle, 20 at right guard) during his five seasons with the Hurricanes. … Tight end Tucker Kraft, the team’s third-round pick, signed his rookie contract, leaving only three of the team’s 13 draft picks (Van Ness, wide receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave) unsigned. … New defensive passing-game coordinator Greg Williams, added to the staff after the departure of veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray earlier in the offseason, will be one of 40 coaches league-wide taking part in the NFL’s Coach Accelerator program in Minneapolis. The program is designed to increase exposure for up-and-coming coaches to owners and executives.