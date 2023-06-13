GREEN BAY — Jaire Alexander is unquestionably an original. A one of one.

And on Tuesday, after taking part in a practice for the first time this offseason after staying away from the Green Bay Packers’ organized team activity practices, the unicorn-y two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback held court on a wide variety of topics.

Everything from the private island he (claims he) bought and worked out at while he was away; to why a $700,000 workout bonus wasn’t enough to get him to participate in voluntary OTAs; to how long he stuck around Green Bay following the team’s dispiriting season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions (and why he’ll stay in town after minicamp); to the hypocrisy of the NFL’s gambling rules; to a myriad other things he had on his mind.

“I,” Alexander said, leaning against a table inside the Packers locker room, surrounded by a gaggle of reporters, “just like to do my own thing.”

That he does.

Alexander, entering his sixth NFL season and the first year of the four-year, $84 million contract extension he signed in May 2022, took part in the first of the team’s two mandatory minicamp practices inside the Don Hutson Center on Tuesday.

And No. 23 was hard to miss.

He was breaking up passes across the middle. He was trash-talking at Aaron Rodgers’ replacement, first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love. He was letting wide receiver Romeo Doubs push off for a nifty red-zone touchdown catch. And he was getting beat up the left sideline for Christian Watson’s deep-ball touchdown on what had to be Love’s best throw of any open practice session to date.

And no matter what was happening, Alexander’s presence added an unmistakably different vibe to the practice environment.

“It was just fun being back on the field, being back out with my teammates,” Alexander said.

And why hadn’t he taken part in OTAs?

“I think for me, I know what works for me at this point,” Alexander replied. “I’m on Year 6, (with) two Pro Bowls, two All-Pro (selections). I think I know what I got going on here.”

Whether or not he actually did buy his own island — or he was just having fun at the media’s expense — was hard to discern, though he did laud his supposed isolated getaway for its “quiet” and “peace.”

Interestingly, he also claimed that after the team’s Jan. 8 loss to the Lions — a game that, had the Packers won, would have sent them into the postseason as the NFC’s seventh and final playoff seed — he stuck around town until April, then left just before OTAs kicked off.

He left despite having that $700,000 workout bonus included in his contract, a number that ties him with left tackle David Bakhtiari for the highest on the roster.

Whereas Bakhtiari attended his required number of OTA practices and said he did so purely to collect his $700,000, Alexander claimed the money didn’t matter to him before saying he “definitely would have been here for $10 (million).”

During practice, Alexander looked at times like he’d been away for awhile, especially on Doubs’ touchdown (on which the second-year receiver probably got away with offensive pass interference) and on Love’s gorgeous bomb to Watson.

“But when camp comes around,” Alexander said, “we’re going to see about that.”

Alexander said he’s been watching practice film on his iPad despite not attending OTAs, and that Doubs and Watson have been “standing out” while he’s seen Love “drop some good passes” as well.

Speaking before practice, coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t even sure if Alexander or fellow starting cornerback Rasul Douglas, who’d also missed all of OTAs, would do any 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 work.

Both did, however, lining up along with slot cornerback Keisean Nixon to give the No. 1 defense its top three cover men for the first time all offseason. (Eric Stokes, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, is still rehabbing from season-ending knee and foot injuries.)

“The last thing I want to do is put them in a (dangerous) situation,” LaFleur said. “Because the assumption is that they’re in great shape and they’re ready to go, but I think we’ll get a better feel for that as we get into practice.”

Alexander dismissed the plays the receivers made against him — “We’re just working the rust out right now,” he said — and he didn’t address any of the issues he had last season with defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who irritated him early in the year when he didn’t match Alexander up 1-on-1 with Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. (Jefferson caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota’s 23-7 win.)

“I want the best for the defense,” Alexander said.

But Alexander did admit that he’s “sad” to have lost departed veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, who left to join the Atlanta Falcons’ staff and had been widely respected throughout the building.

“I almost shed a tear. I actually did,” Alexander said. “He’s helped me through a lot. He pretty much got me to where I’m at.”

Alexander still had plenty more to say, about how the NFL has partnerships with sportsbooks and gambling companies but has cracked down on players (“Everybody can bet on games except us”) and how he plans to stick around Green Bay after the minicamp.

“This is probably the best time to be here, when it’s quiet,” he said. “I like to be here because I feel like I get the work (done). When no one’s here and it’s quiet, I can go in Lambeau all day.”

Meaning that he’ll essentially have been in town for nearly the entire offseason except the portion he would’ve gotten paid to attend.

“Dude,” Alexander replied, “that’s how you find peace.”

Extra points

LaFleur said the team was set to have a gambling policy meeting on Thursday to discuss the NFL’s rules, especially in the wake of a host of Lions players and others running afoul of the guidelines. “That’s something that we’ve tried to stay in front of, just with all the news (and) some of the suspensions that have occurred throughout the league,” LaFleur said. “Just making sure our guys are well-educated on it.” … Special teams leader Dallin Leavitt, who has not practiced all offseason, said he underwent offseason surgery to repair the shoulder injury he sustained in training camp last year and played through all season. … Also not taking part were Stokes, safety Tarvarius Moore, outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Jonathan Garvin, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, tight end Tyler Davis, wide receiver Grant DuBose and defensive lineman Chris Slayton. Moore and Garvin were excused absences while the others attended but didn’t participate. … Rookie kicker Anders Carlson made five of the six field goals he attempted, hitting from 41, 47, 49, 51 and 54 yards away and missing from 44.