GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas attacked the open-ended question Sunday afternoon like a fluttering, wayward pass begging to be intercepted.

Douglas and Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers two starting cornerbacks and the two most experienced players in the team’s defensive backfield, had been asked after practice for their thoughts on Carrington Valentine, the rookie cornerback who has flashed time and time again throughout the first two-plus weeks of training camp.

Now, it’s important to note that Valentine, in a separate 1-on-1 conversation, had referred to Douglas and Alexander thusly: “They’ve been like the older brothers, helping me out and bringing me along. Sul’s been a really big help in the meeting room, seeing things from his point of view, and Ja, he’s been a big help, too. It means a lot.”

And so, it made sense that Douglas, acting like your typical older brother, had to mix some jabs at Valentine in with his praise for the seventh-round pick from Kentucky.

“I like him. I told him that already,” Douglas said with a smirk. “He plays with that ‘swag’ that you need a corner to play with. He’s also a good guy.

“He’s from Cincinnati, so he’s a little weird. He’s probably the first person I’ve met from Cincinnati. So, he’s a little weird. But other than that, I like him — a lot. He’s always asking questions. He asks too many questions sometimes. But he’s good.”

Alexander eschewed his opportunity to poke fun at his so-called little brother, opting instead to praise the 21-year-old Valentine’s mature-beyond-his-years approach and ability to focus despite the inherent challenges of being a rookie.

“Super locked in. That’s what you need as a corner to be good — to be locked in. He’s locked in more times than not,” Alexander said. “I think he takes coaching very well and he comes in like a pro every day, honestly. I mean, I don’t think he’s into any foolishness, you know? He’s a professional.

“He’s got his head in the right place, and he’s got some good vets to look up to. We’re going to demand even more from him. (But) talent-wise, I mean, he’s right where he needs to be.”

Valentine’s talent has been on display throughout camp, as he’s gotten more work with the No. 1 defense than expected and held his own.

Then, with Alexander nursing a minor groin injury and not playing in Friday night’s 36-19 preseason-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Valentine’s home town, the kid was impressive: An interception, three pass break-ups and a team-high four tackles.

“He’s got the skill set that you look for — he’s athletic, he’s long and he competes. He’s not afraid, and I love that about him,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of the 6-foot, 189-pound Valentine. “He goes out there and he’s going to challenge you.

“He’s got a great demeanor. He is extremely coachable. He’s been working really hard. And quite frankly, from the moment we’ve gotten him, he’s had a great attitude. You saw it early on, and you continue to see it. He shows up in practice and he makes plays and he competes.

“(We’re) really excited about what he could turn into and develop into. But, it’s only one game. He’s got to realize that. All these guys do. It’s only one game. You’ve got to go out and do it consistently.”

Despite playing 35 games (25 starts) in three seasons at Kentucky, Valentine entered the draft with just one interception and 16 career pass break-ups. And while he flashed his ability at times, he also had games marred by mistakes.

That said, he played primarily in a zone scheme for the Wildcats, and his long arms and aggressive demeanor are better suited for press, man-to-man coverage — something defensive coordinator Joe Barry is apparently going to do more of this season.

“I’m not scared to run, I’m not scared to tackle, I’m not scared how big you are,” Valentine said. “I’m going to go out and I’m going to go after you, regardless. It’s just who I am.”

LaFleur knew about Valentine from ex-Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who only spent one year with Valentine before moving on to Michigan’s coaching staff but raved about him to LaFleur.

“You can coach him hard; he’s receptive to the coaching,” said LaFleur, who coached with Clinkscale at Ashland University in 2007. “Steve Clinkscale speaks the world of him, and I know how Clink coaches — he coaches them hard. I think this kid, he’s very, very talented and he’s got to continue to build on his early success.”

For his part, Valentine certainly hasn’t let his fast start go to his head, and he hasn’t let the times when he’s lost his one-on-one battles get him down, either.

“I’m a competitor, so of course I don’t want to lose. At the same time, you’re not going to win every time,” he said. “Coming out of college and now that I’m here, I know I’m not going to win every battle. But I have to at least learn from my mistakes and try to limit them.

“Camp’s not over. I still have preseason games left. Just keeping it consistent, keep stacking days. That’s how I feel about it.

Extra points

LaFleur awarded Nigerian-born linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu, allocated to the Packers as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, a game ball for taking part in his first organized football game. “Typically, we don’t give out game balls postgame but he did get a game ball. I thought he was worthy of it,” LaFleur said. “It was pretty cool.” … LaFleur praised wide receiver Malik Heath and the rest of the receiving corps for their blocking against the Bengals. … Aside from tight end Tyler Davis (knee) being lost for the season, LaFleur said offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle) had the most serious injury in Cincinnati. Running back Tyler Goodson (shoulder) was at practice with his arm in a sling and said he’s taking it “day by day” with his injury. … Inside linebacker Tariq Carpenter (back) sat out practice but center Jake Hanson (elbow) returned to action. … With veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari getting Sunday’s practice off, Rasheed Walker got to work with the No. 1 offensive line for the first time in camp. … LaFleur said outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 work in practice. … With an in-pads practice set for Monday and two joint practices with the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, LaFleur said this will be “the most exhausting week of the preseason for these guys.”