GREEN BAY — Tom Clements’ 70th birthday is less than a month away. The player who lured him out of retirement and back into coaching, Aaron Rodgers — the same guy who credits Clements for helping him become the four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer he is today — no longer plays for the Green Bay Packers. He’s halfway across the country trying to chase a championship with the New York Jets, while Clements is still in Green Bay, tasked with getting a first-year starting quarterback ready for prime time, just as he did for Rodgers 15 years ago.

Once it became clear that Rodgers wouldn’t be returning to Titletown — something that, looking back, should’ve been obvious in the moments immediately following the Packers’ season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8, when Rodgers kept his jersey for posterity (with a nonsensical explanation as to why he’d refused to give it away) and left the field with his arm around his BFF/veteran receiver Randall Cobb — Clements could’ve called it quits, too.

He could’ve said, “I’m too old for this,” gone back to California and his wife’s lucrative home decorating business, drank his favorite well-aged wines and let Packers head coach Matt LaFleur endure the rebuilding process — and the process of shepherding the new starter, Jordan Love, through the inevitable growing pains that await — without him.

Instead, Clements couldn’t get past the thought that he could help Love.

Sure, he’d joined LaFleur’s staff a year earlier at Rodgers’ behest, filling the void created when Luke Getsy (who, incredibly, is 2½ months younger than the 39-year-old Rodgers) departed to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator and play-caller.

But just as Clements had done with Rodgers when he was part of Mike McCarthy’s inaugural staff in 2006, and just as he’d done for a host of Rodgers’ backups in the years that followed (Matt Flynn, Scott Tolzien, Graham Harrell, Tim Boyle), Clements believed his tried-and-true quarterback drills and coaching points could assist Love’s development.

And so, Clements stayed. When the team kicks off its organized team activity practices when Phase III of the offseason program begins on Monday, there he’ll be, coaching up Love on footwork, throwing fundamentals, decision making, you name it.

“That was the initial reason I came back — a chance to win another Super Bowl, coach Aaron,” Clements confessed late last week. “But I came back and enjoyed it, enjoyed working with Jordan and (No. 3 quarterback) Danny Etling.

“Anytime you coach a guy, and you think you can help him, and it looks like you’ve helped him a little bit, that’s gratifying. So, it was a good room last year, and (I) decided to stay.”

From the moment LaFleur hired Clements, Rodgers emphasized that he wasn’t the only quarterback who’d benefit from Clements’ return. Rodgers, the Packers’ 2005 first-round pick, had spent his rookie season playing for head coach Mike Sherman, offensive coordinator Tom Rossley and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell. But when McCarthy and Clements arrived in 2006, they laid out the curriculum for what they called their “Quarterback School,” designed to be a six-week, high-intensity, A-to-Z how-to class on football’s most vital position.

But Clements wasn’t being hired simply to tutor the quarterback of the future back then. He and McCarthy had a more pressing concern: Getting three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre back to being one of the league’s best quarterbacks after a disastrous season in which he’d led the NFL in interceptions (29) and been blindsided by then-general manager Ted Thompson’s draft selection of Rodgers.

They succeeded, of course, as Favre led the Packers to a berth in the 2007 NFC Championship Game during a turn-back-the-clock season before his short-lived retirement and Rodgers’ ascension to the starting job. For the next three offseasons, Rodgers was the star pupil enrolled in Quarterback School, which in 2008 included rookie draft picks Brian Brohm and Flynn, too.

Many years later, Rodgers still spoke fondly of those marathon offseason days and predicted that — despite the 2011 collective bargaining agreement between the league and NFL Players Association curtailing the offseason program significantly and forcing the QB School syllabus to be scaled back — Love would surely benefit from Clements’ return to the staff.

“To watch the attentiveness to the fundamentals, I think is really going to help Jordan. ... Because if you want to be accurate in this league, you’ve got to throw the ball in rhythm and on balance, and I think for the first time, there’s the right amount of emphasis on those fundamentals.”

Clements explained last week that the original Quarterback School consisted of six weeks of four-days-a-week meetings (“usually a minimum of three hours a day”) and twice-a-week on-field drill work. Now, the meetings are shorter and there’s only one day of on-field work.

“That six weeks was very intense,” Clements recalled. “Now, it’s not that way. So, you try to do as much as you can.”

Against that backdrop, Clements is focused now on getting Love, with his mere 157 career regular-season game snaps, and rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford, ready for action.

“I (remember) prior to Tom coming here, just how Aaron would praise him and give him so much credit in his own development. A player like that, especially of that talent and how much you respect a guy like Aaron, you always listen to that,” LaFleur said. “Just watching him last year, I think Jordan’s made some huge strides. I really do. And I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom.

“He knows how to train these guys, he knows how to drill them, and he’s very, very consistent. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He’s just matter-of-fact. I’m happy he wanted to be here and we’re lucky to have him. … He does a hell of a job.”

LaFleur said he spoke with Love after the season ended and asked him how he felt he’d meshed with Clements — and if he felt he could continue working with Clements if Rodgers didn’t end up coming back for a 19th season in Green Bay. Love was on board, and LaFleur said it was a “no-brainer” to bring Clements back, as long as Clements wanted to return.

“The drills we do every day, I think it translates to the movements and things that you do in a game. It all ties in,” Love said. “I think Tom’s a great coach. He’s been doing it for a long time, and he knows what he’s talking about. … Any pointers he might have for me to try and elevate myself, I think it’s all huge.”

Added offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who was an undrafted rookie free agent offensive lineman in 2006 when Clements joined the staff: “When you saw the strides that Jordan made, I think having Tom’s experience and his coaching of Jordan, I think that’s huge for us for sure. … Not all players are the same. Aaron saw it one way, maybe Brett Favre saw it a different way, some other guy that he coached saw it this way. Tom can explain it in different ways to people that make sense, so it’s not just, ‘This is X, Y, Z. Boom.’ You can look at it from different angles, and I think that helps everybody learn better, learn faster, and learn easier.”

That said, Love and Clements both know that this season won’t be easy. In 2008, Rodgers put up good numbers (63.6% completion percentage, 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 93.8 passer rating), but the Packers went 1-7 in games decided by one score or less and finished 6-10.

For Clements, watching Love’s 10-snap relief appearance in Philadelphia last November (6 of 9 for 113 yards and a touchdown and 146.8 passer rating when he replaced an injured Rodgers in a 40-33 loss to the Eagles) felt a lot like Rodgers’ 2007 performance at Dallas, when he replaced an injured Favre and nearly rallied the Packers to victory over the Cowboys. Although Love’s was a shorter stint than Rodgers had that night at Texas Stadium, Clements believes it offered similar confirmation that Love is ready for the challenge ahead.

“I don’t think you can put a time (line) on it,” Clements said when asked how long it will take before he knows for certain that Love is up to the task. “I’ve said it before, we saw Aaron in practice and he did well. And when we went down to Dallas and Brett got hurt, and Aaron came in and played well extensively, it kind of confirmed what we thought — (that) he had good ability and he was going to be a good QB. We didn't know he was going to be a Hall of Famer and have the career he had, but we knew he was good.

“(This is) the same thing. We’ve watched Jordan in the preseason, in practices, and then he got an opportunity to have a little extended playing time against Philadelphia and he did some very good things. I’m sure that helped his confidence, helps the confidence of the guys around him. He just needs to build on that.”

