GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas issued the challenge earlier in the week.

The Green Bay Packers veteran cornerback was talking about outside linebacker Rashan Gary and how much Gary, the team’s best edge rusher, means to the defense.

But midway through a conversation that had been about what an on-field difference-maker Gary is, Douglas decided to overshare a bit — about how emotional his teammate can be.

“Right now, (if) you go tell him you’re proud of him,” Douglas said. “He’s going to start crying.”

When no one immediately took Douglas up on the offer, he cited another instance of Gary wearing his emotions on his jersey sleeve: Douglas had been within earshot midway through training camp when the coaching and athletic training staffs informed him that he could start doing individual drills — an important milepost on Gary’s journey back from the torn ACL he suffered in his right knee during a Nov. 6 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field last season.

“They told ‘RG’ that he could finally do individual drills but he couldn’t practice, and he started crying. That’s just how much invested he is into football and what it means to him,” Douglas recounted. “When you’ve got guys like that, you always want to be a part of that with them.”

“Man, we all love RG. He’s like our soul here on this team.”

Told Friday of Douglas’ comments, Gary knew he had to come clean.

“Yeah, I’m a very emotional guy,” he confessed. “What Rasul told you was true.”

Also true? The Packers are a far better football team when Gary is on the field — be it for 12 plays, which is how much he played in last week’s season-opening win over the Chicago Bears, or more, which he’s hoping to get this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“I stand up here all the time and tell you Rashan Gary is a great football player. His impact is always going to be felt,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “But it’s all the other things. It’s his demeanor, it’s his grit, it’s his play style. It’s everything he brings to us on a daily basis.

“The way he plays the game, that’s his approach in everything he does.”

Which explains why Gary is so focused on making the most of his limited snaps, as the coaches and medical staffs wouldn’t let Gary return to action beyond only a handful of plays. And while he might’ve been counting the snaps, he also made the snaps count.

Officially, Gary played only a dozen snaps against the Bears — fewer than Kingsley Enagbare (41), Preston Smith (35), Lukas Van Ness (35) and Justin Hollins (25).

And while different grading scales led to different tallies for Gary’s pressure numbers — head coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers had him for seven pressures, while Pro Football Focus had him for five and ESPN and NFL Next Gen Stats both credited him with three — the bottom line is that Gary had an impact, even with limited opportunities.

Although his sack on Bears quarterback Justin Fields was wiped out by a pair of penalties on Enagbare, Gary had a late first-half pressure on which he was a split-second away from a sack-strip fumble on Fields (he hit Fields’ arm just as he was throwing, resulting in an incompletion) and Gary was also in the vicinity when Kenny Clark forced a Fields fumble on a shared sack with Devonte Wyatt.

“He looked like Superman on that play,” Barry said. “He was just the third guy to the party because D-Wyatt and Kenny got there simultaneously.”

Nonetheless, LaFleur emphasized that Gary will still be on a pitch count against the Falcons, protecting him from himself more than anyone else.

“We’re still going to be smart with him,” LaFleur said. “We have a long road in front of us. Certainly, he’s a guy that you want on the field at all times. But I also think that as a staff, we have more depth (on the edge) than we’ve had, maybe ever in my time here. So, we’ll roll those guys pretty much throughout the entire game.”

For his part, Gary is OK with that — for now.

“I get in a little bit of arguments, but they’re trying to keep me safe and keep me safe from myself,” Gary said. “So (we will) just stay to the plan. I’m blessed and fortunate to be at where I’m at right now.

“Any opportunity that I’m able to step on the field and any opportunity with the reps that they give me, I just know I’ve got to go 110% like I normally do. And that’ll be that.”

Photos: Packers kick off regular season against Bears in Chicago