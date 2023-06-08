GREEN BAY — Preston Smith doesn’t care about what happened with the Green Bay Packers’ defense last season. The veteran outside linebacker isn’t backing down in his belief that the unit can be one of the NFL’s best.
Even if he’s become the old man on that side of the football amid the team’s youth movement.
Set to turn 31 in November, Smith is one of only three thirtysomethings on the Packers roster — and the only one on defense. The others are 32-year-old punter Pat O’Donnell and 31-year old left tackle David Bakhtiari. (Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will turn 30 on July 1.)
“I think about it all the time,” the 30-year-old Smith said following Packers OTAs on Tuesday. “Like, dang. I wake up and I’m like, ‘I’m really old.’ I remember being that young kid walking in and you hear somebody say, ‘I’m on Year 8 or 9,’ you be like, ‘Damn, you’re old.’
“Now, it’s like looking in the mirror. I’m like, ‘Damn, you’re old.’ It’s like looking back on my 22-year-old self, telling me I’m as old as hell in this league. I’m just happy to be here, man, to make it this long and pass many expectations or pass what people may have believed or projected. I’m just happy to be here and embrace Year 9.”
The other two veteran free agents the Packers added on defense during the 2019 offseason, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos, are both gone.
Amos, who started all 66 games the Packers played over his four seasons in Green Bay, hasn’t been re-signed; Za’Darius, the more decorated other half of the famed Smith Bros., scarcely played for the team in 2021 and spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings before forcing a trade to the Cleveland Browns last month.
That leaves only defensive tackle Kenny Clark (the Packers’ first-round pick in 2016) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (their first-round pick in 2018) as the only two defensive players who’ve been in Green Bay longer than Smith.
“We have great guys that are great players in that locker room. We really do,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said earlier this offseason. “We lost a couple of guys, but we’ve got a great group of guys.”
The results from that group last season, though, weren’t great — certainly not for a unit that went into the season boasting it was going to be one of the NFL’s elite defenses.
The Packers’ defense finished the 2022 season tied for 15th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game) while finishing 17th in total defense in yards per game (336.5) and 28th in yards per play (5.77). The group was eighth in third-down defense (37.6% conversion rate allowed) and 13th in red-zone defense (53.7% touchdown rate allowed).
Those numbers were not significantly better — and by some metrics, worse — than in Barry’s first year as coordinator in 2021, when the Packers defense finished tied for 13th in the NFL in scoring defense (21.8 points per game); ninth in total defense in yards per game (328.2) and 16th in yards per play (5.38); tied for 13th in third-down defense (42.9% conversion rate allowed); and 28th in red-zone defense (66.0% touchdown rate allowed).
“We’ve just got to be better. We can’t be who we were last year,” Preston Smith admitted. “We’ve got to be a whole lot better than we were. We’ve got to play to our potential and we’ve got to play to our expectations.”
And, Smith insisted, they will.
“(We have) a lot of guys on this defense returning; we’ve got a lot of new up and coming talent on this defense. I expect us to come in at a high level,” Smith said. “We all have chemistry with each other, we all work well with each other, and it’s easy for us to correct each other and talk to each other.
“A lot of things we’re going to be better at, and a lot of things we’re going to be great at that we were good at.”
It’ll be up to Smith to lead the way. He’s coming off a season in which he registered 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits, giving him 33.5 sacks and 71 QB hits in his four seasons in Green Bay. But his production is only part of the job.
With fifth-year outside linebacker Rashan Gary, the first of the team’s two first-round picks back in 2019, coming back from a torn ACL in his right knee and his timeline to return to full action unclear, Smith is leading a very young edge-rushing unit that has second-year man Kingsley Enagbare (23), midseason addition Justin Hollins (27) and first-round pick Lukas Van Ness (21) atop the rotation at the moment.
Such is life as the old man in the group.
“I’m the oldest person on defense right now, and I’m still young. It’s crazy to say that,” Smith said. “I’m the vet on the defense. It’s the first time in my history that I’ve been the vet on defense. It’s a task I’m willing to accept. A lot of younger guys are coming up (who) you want to take under your wing and try to develop in the right way, especially if you know they can help the team.
“I don’t think I have to change my approach. With these guys and dealing with them, I feel like I already embraced that role since being here to help the young guys. Especially if you see something I can critique that can help with their game or anything I critique to help them be better, that’s all I aim for is seeing a lot of guys do great and be successful in this league.”
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”