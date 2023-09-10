CHICAGO — The Jordan Love Era began with a bang Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers opened the 2023 campaign with a 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Love playing a key role in that emphatic win.

Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

There are going to be ups and downs from Love in his first season as a starter. That’s just to be expected.

And Sunday offered a perfect example of that. Love looked bad at times, including during one significant chunk of the first half. But he also put together some really good stretches and the Packers will take his stat line — 15 of 27 for 245 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a rating of 123.2 — any day.

It was important for Love to get off to a good start, and he had couple big third-down throws to Romeo Doubs on the Packers’ opening drive of the game. The second one, an 8-yard score on third-and-goal, gave Green Bay the lead for good.

But I thought Love’s best throw came in the fourth quarter, when he hit rookie Jayden Reed along the sidelines for 18 yards on third-and-8. He connected with rookie tight end Luke Musgrave for 37 yards on the next play and finished the drive with another touchdown pass to Doubs, this one for 4 yards on a good throw and catch.

• Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t get enough touches in the first half and finished the game with only 11, in part because a hamstring injury knocked him out of the game in the third quarter.

But Jones made the most of that limited work, carrying the ball nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown and adding two catches for 86 yards and a score.

Jones is the difference-maker on this offense, and the Packers need to do everything in their power to keep him healthy.

• Joe Barry’s defense gave up some yards in chunks in the first half, but it held the Bears to field goals on back-to-back drives. Those bend-but-don’t-break series are so important for a defense that hasn’t lived up to its potential under Barry.

Two players that stood out to me — and this is notable because of where they are in their young careers — were inside linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Wyatt finished with 1½ sacks, while Walker returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. If the Packers can get big jumps this season from its two 2022 first-round picks, that would be massive.

What I didn’t like

The Packers had nine penalties for 90 yards, including some that fell in either the unsportsmanlike conduct or personal foul categories.

Just silly, avoidable stuff that didn’t hurt them against the Bears but still needs to be cleaned up.

And that’s really my only nitpick from this game. For a team as young as the Packers, this opener couldn’t have been scripted much better.

What it means

Let’s not get too carried away with this win, because it did come against a Bears team that clearly is still in major rebuilding mode, but this was an impressive start to the season for a franchise in the midst of transition.

That Love’s big day came without second-year wide receiver Christian Watson is a good sign that while the Packers may be young at that position and tight end, there’s some quality depth there.

All in all, an almost-perfect way to start a new campaign.