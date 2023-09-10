CHICAGO — Boos were raining down on the home team midway through the third quarter of its season opener Sunday afternoon.

That’s important context to consider when evaluating the Green Bay Packers’ 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, where the locals arrived feeling optimistic and had made the transformation to ornery barely past the midway point of this game.

The hapless Bears haven’t produced a winning season since 2018 and went 3-14 a year ago. Depending on how much stock you put in 60 minutes of action, that win total may be just as low in 2023.

That’s my way of placing a Willis Tower-sized caveat on the Packers’ first win of the season, as impressive as it was in so many ways. Matt LaFleur’s team lost by five touchdowns to open the 2021 season and by two scores in its debut last season. So being on the other side of things to start the season — the windshield and not the bug — is something that should be enjoyed.

“I don't want to say too much because we play these guys again,” veteran defensive end Kenny Clark said. “But we just came out and played our brand of football.”

The Packers played fast and physical. They wanted to make a statement to the NFL that they’re going to be just fine without Aaron Rodgers.

“Pack is back,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said.

There does seem to be a giant chip on this team’s shoulder. It’s obvious by the way several of them were talking in the locker room Sunday evening that they’ve gathered an offseason’s worth of bulletin-board material and are eager to toss it right back at their critics.

“All offseason, I think our team has been slept on,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “And it’s just one of those things that we can’t do anything about it until we go out there and prove it. I think we did that today.”

It was definitely a great start.

All eyes were on Love, finally the starter after serving as Rodgers’ backup for three seasons, and he delivered a banger against the Bears. There were some shaky moments, to be sure. But that final stat line is glorious — 15 of 27 for 245 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 123.2 rating — and the most impressive thing about it was that Love shrugged it off as if it were the expected outcome.

He said afterward that he’s going to take some time to enjoy the win, per LaFleur’s orders. Then it’s on to prepping for the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers’ next opponent.

Green Bay’s offense produced a big day despite being without its best wide receiver, Christian Watson, and getting a little over half a game from running back Aaron Jones. Those 2½ quarters were sensational, with Jones looking as dynamic as ever while producing 127 total yards and two touchdowns on 11 touches.

The defense delivered a big fourth-down stop early, did a good job for the most part of containing Bears quarterback Justin Fields and even got on the scoreboard with linebacker Quay Walker’s pick-six in the fourth quarter. The special teams did its part as well.

It was complementary football at its finest.

“I know what kind of team we have in this locker room,” Jones said. “We talked about it and what we want our brand of football to look like. We’re not going to let anybody write our story. The game still has to be played. …

“Whether people want to give us our respect or not, we’re going to go earn it, and I feel like one of the ways you earn it is through dominance.”

Defensive end Devonte Wyatt said he was watching an ESPN pregame show and “everybody picked the Bears over us.”

More bulletin-board material.

“And now we got them thinking again about us,” Wyatt said, “so the message is we coming this year.”

Perhaps, but one NFL lesson taught over and over through the years is that jumping to conclusions after one game — especially a season opener — can be foolish.

I walk away from this one seeing real potential in a team that is mostly young but has some established leaders in the locker room. It’s exciting to think of where the Packers can go from here.

There’s also this nagging thought: Maybe the reason the Packers looked so good Sunday was because Da Bears still … well, you know the rest of the chorus.