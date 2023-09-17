GREEN BAY — Together, Mark Tauscher and Bryan Bulaga started 243 games at right tackle across two decades for the Green Bay Packers.

One could easily argue that no one — with the exception of Pro Football Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg, who is one of 28 former Packers enshrined in Canton, Ohio — played that position better than Tauscher, from 2000 through 2010, and Bulaga, from 2010 through 2019, did.

Tauscher was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2018, and Bulaga is on deck to be inducted after retiring from the NFL following the 2021 season.

While neither received Pro Bowl recognition during their combined 23 NFL seasons — thanks to the left tackle bias of the balloting — both ranked among the league’s best at right tackle during their primes. And both overcame multiple ACL tears — Tauscher in 2002 and 2008, Bulaga in 2013 and 2017 — to regain their pre-injury, top-flight forms.

With their bona fides well established, let them both say this, in unison: They like the Packers’ current right tackle, Zach Tom. A lot.

“You’ve got to love what you’ve seen so far,” Bulaga said at midweek during an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch“ in advance of the Packers’ road matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “He’s been impressive.”

In the Packers’ season-opening 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field last Sunday, no one on Green Bay’s offensive line graded out higher than Tom, whose 84.8 grade from Pro Football Focus was the third-highest of any tackle — left or right —across the NFL in Week 1.

“I think I played well,” Tom said “There’s some things I need to clean up, mainly in the run game. But, overall, it was a pretty good start to the season for me.”

Yep, pretty good indeed. For comparison’s sake, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (78.3), two-time Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins (61.1), right guard Jon Runyan (63.1) and center Josh Myers (44.0) all had lower grades than Tom, according to PFF.

“He’s got great technique. He’s athletic. He obviously knows what to do. He can play any of the spots. And he’s done a great job,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Tom. “He’s got a characteristic about him where the moment is never too big. I mean, how many times last year when we were in warmups were we like, ‘Hey buddy, you’re starting today,’ and he may not have gotten many of the reps at that particular position? And now that he’s had a ton of reps at right tackle, he’s earned that spot.

“He had a really good Week 1.”

In truth, Tom has been really good since Day 1.

The Packers took the 6-foot-4, 304-pound Tom in the fourth round of last year’s NFL Draft, with the 140th overall pick. What they liked most about him was his versatility, believing he could play all five positions across the offensive line after starting 23 games at left tackle and 14 at center at Wake Forest.

As a rookie last year, Tom not only played ahead of fellow draftee Sean Rhyan, who went in the third round (48 picks earlier than Tom), but he also worked with the starters less than a week into his first NFL training camp. By year’s end, Tom had started five games (four at left tackle, one at left guard) and seen time at every spot on the offensive line except center — the place he’d been projected to play immediately after the draft.

When the team’s 2023 training camp kicked off in late July, Tom was set to go head-to-head with Yosh Nijman for the starting right tackle job. Even with Nijman having started 21 games — including 11 at right tackle last season — entering camp, and even with Tom seeing some time at center, where he might’ve beaten out Myers had the coaches opted to play him there, Tom ran away with the right tackle competition.

“I think Zach, right from the start, was pretty determined to grab hold of that position,” said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, the team’s former offensive line coach who played with Tauscher in the mid-2000s. “Right from the start of camp, he did a great job. It’s a testament to him and his mindset of how he came into it, how he prepared. I’m excited about Zach this year. I think he’s going to have a great year.”

Tauscher and Bulaga agree. For all the understandable focus on the quarterbacking succession from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to first-year starter Jordan Love, the more clear-cut following-in-their-footsteps storyline might be the way Tom is following Tauscher and Bulaga at right tackle.

Here’s what Tauscher and Bulaga are saying about Tom, as the Packers aim to improve to 2-0 on Sunday against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Some of their remarks have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Tauscher: “The thing I’m always looking for — beyond competitive nature — is, do you have the feet? If you have the feet, then everything else you can figure out.”

Bulaga: “I think ‘Tausch’ hit the nail on the head to start. The first thing I always look for is feet. Because like ‘Tausch’ said, if you have good feet, you can coach and teach and find what a guy does best with the other things. If his feet are in the right place, he can do that.”

Tauscher: “Some guys are big punchers, some guys are absorbers. What is he good at? For me, it’s his mirror. He stays in front. And I think one of the most underrated parts of playing offensive tackle. Everybody wants long arms and 6-foot-7, being able to slide. That’s all great. You can find guys like that. But can you maintain your balance when things get tough?”

Bulaga: “What impresses me, especially I remember last year when I watched him play, he was getting pushed back a bit. He had a very weak outside leg; he wasn’t strong at that point of contact in a pass rep. So a D-end would press his outside shoulder, whether that was left tackle or right tackle, and he would kind of give ground on that. Quite a bit of ground. This year, it looks tremendously better.”

Bulaga: “When I watch him, he’s got tight hands. He’s a puncher, which is different than, say, what Bakhtiari’s doing over on his side. Dave is more of an absorber. He’ll punch every now and then, but he sets his hands in the proper place. Tom looks like he’s punching, getting his hands inside. You can get burned with that, obviously. If you’re going against better competition, good defensive ends who are able to time that up, you can’t just be a one-trick pony and just throw a punch every time. Because they’re going to time it up, they’re going to swat your hands, they’re going to get underneath them. And he’ll learn that. That’s something he’ll learn as the competition starts to ramp up.”

Tauscher: “To me, watching Zach Tom, in his limited amount of snaps in preseason and what we saw last Sunday, he has a finish about him and you never really see him get out over his toes. He’s never, ‘Whoop!’ He’s always in balance. And when stuff does happen, he’s able to fight through and finish it. That’s what I’m always looking for. His feet are good enough to play, and all of that other stuff, the way he maintains his balance, it is such a critical part to playing offensive tackle. That’s the part that I’ve been most impressed with.”

Bulaga: “Obviously this offseason, a priority for him was to get bigger, and get stronger. Which I’ve noticed watching him play this last game and some in the preseason. His anchor has improved. He’s improved his strength. So, when he does get rocked with a bull rush — it goes hand-in-hand with what ‘Tausch’ was saying with balance — he’s able to regain his balance and sit down and anchor down right there. he’s able to maintain the pocket and the width with balance and strength, which I think is big.

“Overall, I’ve been really impressed with him. You could tell he’s earned it through camp, because him and Yosh were battling for that spot early on, and obviously Tom won the job. And from what we’ve seen, deservedly so.”

Photos: Packers kick off regular season against Bears in Chicago