GREEN BAY — There can’t be many folks at 1265 Lombardi Avenue who were around for training camp in 2019 who’ve forgotten how Aaron Rodgers was so adamantly against the Green Bay Packers’ joint practices with the Houston Texans that summer.

Truth be told, Rodgers’ position on joint practices softened in the years that followed. Good thing, too, since his new team, the New York Jets, are reportedly planning joint practices with the Carolina Panthers this summer ahead of their preseason game in Charlotte on August 12th.

Of course, had Rodgers not been traded to the Jets in late April, he’d be taking part in two sets of joint practices with the Packers — one practice with the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati before their preseason opener on Aug. 11, and two practices in Green Bay with the New England Patriots before their Aug. 19 matchup at Lambeau Field.

“It changes up the monotony of camp, of guys going against each other,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week, after Bengals head coach Zac Taylor broke the news of their planned joint practice. “What’s great about going to Cincinnati is it’s going to give us a little bit of a longer bonding trip for our guys to hang out together. We think it’s going to be a really valuable experience.”

The Packers-Bengals practice will mark the first time the Packers have been the “visiting” team for such a session. The organization has long been unwilling to leave the greater Green Bay area for any portion of training camp because of how important camp is to the local economy, as fans come from far and wide for the open-to-the-public practices.

Those 2019 joint practices with the Texans were the Packers’ first joint practices since 2005, when the Buffalo Bills came to Green Bay for practices and then took part in the annual Family Night Scrimmage at Lambeau Field, when Rodgers was a rookie and Brett Favre was still the starting quarterback.

While Rodgers publicly bemoaned the Packers-Texans practices, which he felt were a waste of time, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who was less than thrilled about his star quarterback’s complaints, felt the joint practices were off-the-charts more valuable for player evaluation than a Packers vs. Packers practice would be.

As a result, the Packers scheduled joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 (but those were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic), the Jets in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints last summer.

“Anytime you bring another team in to have practice days like this, it’s just a different intensity,” Gutekunst said before the Saints came to town. “It’s a fantastic environment, in my opinion, from not only evaluation purposes for our football team but also the ability to control some of those environments and protect our guys, unlike a preseason game.”

Rodgers’ issue with those sessions in 2019 was twofold: Player safety (concerns about the injury risks and potential dangers of fights between the teams), and that LaFleur ran basic offensive play calls because the Packers were set to open LaFleur’s first season as head coach against the Chicago Bears, whose defensive coordinator at the time was Chuck Pagano.

Rodgers actually wound up enjoying the 2021 sessions with the Jets, and that experience actually played a role in his ending up in New York, as Rodgers was particularly impressed by Jets coach Robert Saleh.

The close friendship between LaFleur and Saleh also prevented some of the issues that other teams’ joint practices had had — including the Bengals, whose joint practices last summer with the Los Angeles Rams got ugly when star defensive tackle Aaron Donald swung a Bengals player’s helmet at him during a brawl.

“That’s why we’re only doing one day,” Taylor said, adding, “I feel good about how we’ll practice together and the communication with the other team’s coaching staff.”

Taylor and LaFleur are friends, having coached together with the Rams under Sean McVay. Of course, Taylor’s relationship with McVay didn’t prevent last year’s issues.

LaFleur said with the preseason game being a Friday night affair, the Packers will practice in Green Bay in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 8, then travel to Ohio after practice. The joint session will be on Aug. 9, then the Packers will have a day-before-the-game walk-through on their own on Aug. 10.

The biggest question that remains is whether the two sets of joint practices will allow LaFleur to curtail first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love’s in-game preseason work, given the controlled, no-hitting-the-QB nature of practices.

Fearful of the dangers of losing a critical player in a meaningless game, LaFleur has been even more cautious about playing time in preseason than his predecessor, Mike McCarthy, became after All-Pro wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffered a season-ending knee injury during an exhibition game in Pittsburgh in August 2015.

After Nelson’s injury, Rodgers played two preseason series (26 snaps) in 2016, three series (26 snaps) in 2017 and only one offensive series (seven snaps) in 2018.

He never took a single preseason snap during the LaFleur era, which included the 2020 preseason being wiped out by the pandemic. Last summer, LaFleur toyed with the idea of playing his starters in the preseason finale at Kansas City before ultimately deciding the risk outweighed the reward.

But with Love having played only 157 regular-season snaps in his first three NFL seasons, LaFleur now must weigh the importance of Love getting much-needed in-game snaps before the Sept. 10 season opener at Chicago against the risk of playing his starting quarterback in preseason.

Could the joint practices allow him to limit Love’s in-game preseason work?

“We’re not there yet,” LaFleur replied. “I’m really open to anything this preseason. I’m certainly not going to shut the door on anything right now. It’s going to be a feel for where we’re at and what we need to get accomplished. If we feel like he needs time, then we’ll throw him in there.”