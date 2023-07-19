GREEN BAY — Fortune may favor the brave, but history doesn’t favor rookie tight ends in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers are clearly counting on their two rookie tight ends — second-round pick Luke Musgrave and third-round pick Tucker Kraft — to outperform recent youngsters at the position who struggled to find their footing.

Now, the Packers surely could have stuck with the status quo at tight end this season, crossing their fingers and hoping Robert Tonyan would finally fully regain the pre-torn ACL form that made him one of the NFL’s up-and-comers at the position in 2020 and 39-year-old Marcedes Lewis would continue to drink from a fountain of youth that made him one of the league’s top blockers at the position, even in his 17th pro season a year ago.

After all, Tonyan accepted a paltry one-year, $2.65 million free-agent deal from his home-state Chicago Bears to get a fresh start, even though even the cap-strapped Packers could have matched it after watching Tonyan catch a career-best 53 passes last season.

And Lewis, one of coach Matt LaFleur’s all-time favorite players, remains unsigned on the free agent market despite declaring his intention to play what would be an NFL tight end record 18th season in 2023. Maybe Lewis will wind up with the New York Jets with his old buddy Aaron Rodgers, like so many other ex-Packers. But LaFleur made a public pitch for the team to keep the ageless Lewis, whose veteran leadership would be invaluable to a team with a first-year starter at quarterback in Jordan Love and a roster where more than half the players have one year of NFL experience or less.

Instead, general manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel department hit the reset button at the position, drafting Musgrave and Kraft. The holdovers at the position are 2020 third-round pick Josiah Deguara, who spends more of his on-field time at fullback than at tight end, and Tyler Davis, whose most significant contributions have been on special teams.

And that means if the Packers want Musgrave and Kraft to be on the field right away, they don’t have much time to get up to speed. And it won’t be easy.

“There’s just so much knowledge that you have to acquire,” LaFleur said. “You’re responsible in the running game and the passing game, and you might have some (pass) protection responsibility. I think outside of the quarterback position, talking on the offensive side of the ball, the tight ends have to know the second-most of anybody because they have every facet of the game.”

According to research by Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, over the past 30 NFL drafts only two tight ends have been voted to a Pro Bowl as rookies: the New York Giants’ Jeremy Shockey in 2002 and the Atlanta Falcons’ Kyle Pitts in 2021.

That’s an awfully small number compared to other skill positions as 18 running backs, 17 wide receivers, nine quarterbacks and nine offensive linemen earned Pro Bowl nods as rookies over the same time frame.

Also, over those 30 draft classes, only three rookie tight ends caught more than 60 passes in their first NFL seasons, only three had 700 or more receiving yards and only four scored more than six touchdowns.

So why is it so difficult for rookie tight ends to make an immediate impact? As LaFleur said, the mental and physical demands that come with the position are daunting.

“The best part about playing tight end is you get to do everything on the field besides throw the ball,” tight ends coach John Dunn said earlier this offseason. “The hardest part about playing tight end is you have to do everything on the field.”

Dunn acknowledged the learning curve is a daunting one — and one that is difficult to accelerate.

“There’s no substitute for doing,” Dunn said. “We can teach them — they’re in the classroom, they do a great job learning, they’re smart guys. But what we’re going through now and what we’ll go through in training camp is the ultimate teacher.

“They have to get out there and they have to do it. They have to do it under pressure. They have to do it at full speed. There’s going to be mistakes, right? A lot of learning is through failure, so there’s no substitute for that. I wish there was a magic, ‘Hey, this will get you there faster.’ But the greatest part about sport is it really is a process.”

Here’s a closer look at the tight end position as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for next Wednesday:

Depth chart

No.

Name

Ht.

Wt.

Age

Exp.

College

81

Josiah Deguara

6-2

238

26

4

Cincinnati

84

Tyler Davis

6-4

252

26

4

Georgia Tech

88

Luke Musgrave

6-6

253

22

R

Oregon State

85

Tucker Kraft

6-5

259

22

R

South Dakota State

49

Austin Allen

6-8

253

24

1

Nebraska

40

Camren McDonald

6-4

237

24

R

Florida State

Burning question

Musgrave looks the part, but can he play it — immediately?

There may not have been a more impressive physical specimen on the Ray Nitschke practice field during the offseason practices than the gargantuan Musgrave, whose size-speed ratio was breathtaking. The Packers’ social media team even gave him the NFL Films slo-mo treatment during a routes-on-air period during one practice, and it left anyone who saw it salivating over the athleticism on display.

Of course, there’s a colossal difference between a catch-and-run against invisible defenders and facing the Chicago Bears defense in the Sept. 10 regular-season opener — especially given how little football Musgrave played last season for the Beavers (just two games because of a knee injury) and how little college production he had (47 career receptions).

“Obviously, it’s been a while since I’ve really played football, other than the Senior Bowl, so it’s been really good to get out there (and play),” Musgrave said at the end of the offseason program. “I’m not sure how to answer. Wherever the coaches see me playing, that’s what I want to do. I just want to be part of the team and help them win, however they see fit.”

On the rise

Deguara

Although he has not been as disappointing as some of Gutekunst’s other third-round disasters — including fellow tight end Jace Sternberger, a 2019 third-round pick who washed out after just two unproductive NFL seasons and played in the USFL this spring — Deguara has only 39 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns in his three NFL seasons. If there’s ever been a time for him to take off, it’s now — in a contract year and with the team needing him to show the way for the two youngsters ostensibly drafted to replace him.

“Josiah has done a great job of taking on the leadership role in there and trying to help these young guys,” Dunn said. “We try to use guys all over the place in multiple tight end packages. These guys are all in different roles. The great part about tight end is it doesn’t just have to be one guy out there, right? He does a phenomenal job. He’s really smart. Jo’s really the oldest guy in our room, but he’s a young player. He’s just going to continue to develop and develop and develop.”

Player to watch

Kraft

Although Kraft didn’t elicit nearly as many sideline oohs and aahs from reporters who were allowed to watch five of the team’s offseason practices, he’s no slouch when it comes to athleticism. If he takes a back seat to Musgrave in that department, it’s not by much. But he did play at the FCS level, meaning lesser competition than most other prospects in this year’s draft class. That said, Kraft acknowledged the accuracy of reports that several FBS-level teams were interested in him transferring — and at least one tried to lure him with big-time NIL money.

Ultimately, he chose to stay at SDSU, and now it’ll be up to Kraft to prove he can play at the highest level of the game in the NFL.

“I was playing for a university that took so many chances on me. Even the Packers, I’m going to give them everything that I have because they went out and drafted me,” Kraft said. “When people give me a chance and they trust me, giving me the opportunity to do the right things and put my best foot forward for the organization, then I’m going to give that back to them.”

Key competition

Kraft and Musgrave vs. the injury bug

Even though they’re both oozing with potential, the biggest question mark with both rookie tight ends is durability. Not only did Musgrave play just two games last season at Oregon State because of the aforementioned knee injury, but Kraft missed almost half of his final season at South Dakota State with knee and ankle injuries and was hobbled when he did play. (Kraft also had the 2020 FCS season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.)

If they can stay healthy, the duo can accelerate their learning curve and perhaps buck the odds that are stacked against rookie tight ends.

“There’s some similarities in that they’re both big guys that can run,” LaFleur said. “But I think their games right now are very different in terms of what they’ve been exposed to. But certainly they both look the part. They both were fast, explosive, very, very smart guys, which is always exciting.”

Numbers game

34

That’s how many receptions 2000 first-round pick Bubba Franks had as a rookie—the most by a Packers rookie tight end in franchise history. In contrast, 2008 third-round pick Jermichael Finley, arguably the Packers’ best pure pass-catching tight end of the last 20 years whose career was cut short by a 2013 neck injury, caught only six passes as a rookie. In Year 2, he caught 55.