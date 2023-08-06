GREEN BAY — On a night when he had a pair of interceptions playing a position he’d never played in his life before a few months ago, Tariq Carpenter’s conversational focus had nothing to do with his most attention-grabbing plays.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” the safety-turned-inside linebacker said after Saturday’s Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field. “Still growing and learning.”

That may be the case at his new position — more on that in a bit — but when it comes to his primary role as a cornerstone special-teams player, well, Carpenter is brimming with confidence.

“I think I’m one of the best cover guys in the league, just watching my tape from last year,” Carpenter proclaimed. “I made some mistakes, but coming into Year 2, I expect to be a lot better.”

That self-assuredness comes from two places.

One, as a rookie seventh-round pick from Georgia Tech he played just 16 defensive snaps but saw 122 snaps of action on special teams and registered eight tackles — good for sixth on the team and the fifth-most by any rookie draft pick last season.

And two, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Carpenter got an unexpected visit this summer from special-teams coordinator/assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia while training in Atlanta.

Carpenter said that visit meant “a lot” because no one on the coaching staff is tougher on him than Bisaccia, who sees massive special-teams potential in Carpenter and isn’t afraid to get after him in hopes of drawing the best out of him.

“I’d be walking around trying to make excuses for myself, feeling bad, but … ever since I came in, Rich been on me pretty hard,” Carpenter said. “He's just making me tougher, as far as my mental goes, and I appreciate him for that.

“I don't know (why he came to visit). I guess he cares about me. I appreciate him — even if he’s on my tail every day.”

Still, Carpenter’s transition to linebacker is most definitely a work in progress. He said he still thinks of himself as a safety and believes that’s still the position where he’s at his best — even if his coaches disagree.

“I feel like a rookie all over again playing a whole new position I never played ever in my life,” he said. “Really, I’m just trying to get through all these bumps in the road, just get better every day.”

Defensive line shines

Although there were only a handful of full-contact, tackle-to-the-ground snaps during Family Night, a host of the lesser-known young defensive linemen — T.J. Slaton, Jonathan Ford, and rookies Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden — had their moments.

“We just know we need to step it up and play to our standard, try to make it better than last year,” said Slaton, who is the second-most experienced defensive lineman on the roster even though he’s only entering his third season. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. We’re taking pride this year and making sure that we set the tone.”

Although Friday’s preseason opener at Cincinnati will be a better barometer, coach Matt LaFleur was encouraged by what he saw.

“Just from an early glimpse, there were some good things in terms of being able to get some pressure on the quarterback, (and) certainly some things in the run game,” LaFleur said. “I think (Wooden and Brooks) are two guys that give us some juice on the interior D-line. And they’re going to get a lot of minutes or a lot of snaps. It’s going to be a gradual process, but they’re two guys that we’re going to have to count on.”

Bakhtiari’s schedule

Depending on who you believe, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s absence from Family Night was a matter of being extra careful with his balky, surgically-repaired left knee or that his running mate, two-time Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins, got sick on Saturday and was ruled out early in the day.

Bakhtiari claimed once Jenkins was ruled out, it was decided he wouldn’t practice, either.

“Elgton kind of gave me the night off,” Bakhtiari said. “He’s a little sick. We just want to work together. So if we’re not both working, it’s like, ‘Eh …’

LaFleur was more circumspect in his explanation for Bakhtiari’s absence.

“(With) what his situation’s been the last couple years, it’s just one of those things that we’re going to have to be very flexible with,” LaFleur said, adding. “We’ve just got to find ways to get him to Sundays. So, this could be the case throughout camp. It could be the case throughout the season in terms of just how much load we put on him and how his knee reacts. You’ve just got to be fluid with that situation.”

Extra points

The Packers will have a light 90-minute practice on Monday, then do a walkthrough-style practice on Tuesday before leaving later in the day for Cincinnati, where they’ll have a joint practice with the Bengals on Wednesday before the teams play their preseason opener on Friday. LaFleur said he is looking forward to the chance to “compete against a really good football team, one of the best teams in the National Football League.” … LaFleur said he plans to continue having live tackling periods during practices, though not during the joint sessions with the Bengals and New England Patriots. “I just think it’s so valuable, especially for the younger players,” he said. … Before quarterback Jordan Love led the No. 1 offense to a touchdown during the 2-minute drill at the end of Family Night, Love mishandled what looked like a premature shotgun snap from center Josh Myers. LaFleur admitted the excitable characters on the defensive side of the ball wanted the play to count, which would have ended that competition. “They’re competitors. They wanted to (count it),” LaFleur said. “I said, ‘First of all, that’s probably game over right there.’ I just wanted to rerack it. They didn’t want me to do that, but I wanted to get a fresh start. That was sloppy play. (We) can’t have it. So I told (the defense), they won the first one, and then you’ve got to play out the second one.”