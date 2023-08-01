GREEN BAY — All offseason, the Green Bay Packers' coaching staff said that the center, right guard and right tackle jobs were subject to competition. But for each of the team’s five organized team activity and minicamp practices open to reporters, 2021 second-round pick Josh Myers was at center with the No. 1 offensive line.

That changed Tuesday.

For the first snap of the team’s first 11-on-11 period of practice, it was versatile second-year man Zach Tom at center instead of Myers.

Myers worked at center with the No. 2 line after the starting unit completed its complement of plays, and while Myers got snaps with the No. 1 group again later in the period, the message had been sent that the competition was officially underway.

“I think you always want to get your best out there and try to work on that continuity,” coach Matt LaFleur had said before practice, not mentioning the impending change. “You always plan for the worst, but you’re going to have to adjust. That’s what this game’s all about. Who can make the quickest, most efficient adjustments usually is in their favor.”

Myers wasn’t thrilled when told during the offseason that his starting job was no longer secure, but he acknowledged that his up-and-down play last season was the cause.

Of the Packers’ five primary starters last season, Myers’ 60.4 overall grade from PFF was the lowest of the group, behind left tackle David Bakhtiari (79.8), left guard Elgton Jenkins (72.3), right tackle Yosh Nijman (63.1) and right guard Jon Runyan (62.6). Tom, who saw action in nine games with five starts, finished the season with a 68.3 PFF grade.

Tom has been competing with Nijman for the starting right tackle job, and when Bakhtiari sat out the final 2-minute drill of practice, Nijman took Bakhtiari’s spot at left tackle, Tom lined up at right tackle and Myers was at center.

“I think right now we’re just mixing in reps, getting guys different reps,” quarterback Jordan Love said after practice. “Obviously preseason’s coming up, and there’s going to be different guys rotating in and out. But I have a great camaraderie with both of those guys. Obviously, Josh has been that guy, so we have a really good connection and I think we’re just looking to keep building that between us.”

Runyan has also seen Royce Newman, a 16-game starter as a rookie in 2021, get time at his right guard spot with the No. 1 line.

“I think you’ve got to let it happen naturally, let it happen organically,” LaFleur said of the line competition. “We’re doing a lot of shuffling of the offensive line, so I think there’s enough time basically to figure it out along the way.”

Peyton’s place

LaFleur was happy on Tuesday to talk about five-time NFL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s visit to training camp one day earlier — with one notable exception.

Manning watched the entire practice at Ray Nitschke Field, had a lengthy one-on-one conversation with Love before practice inside the Don Hutson Center, walked back to Lambeau Field through the crowd of Packers fans and autograph seekers, and addressed the players post-practice as well.

“We talked about a lot of things. It was great,” said LaFleur, whose first exposure to Manning had been as a low-level offensive assistant with the Houston Texans in 2008, when he watched Manning rally his Indianapolis Colts to victory. “He addressed our team and just (shared) the lessons he learned, especially as a young player — how to respond to adversity, the great teams he was on, his approach to the game. I thought there it was super beneficial. Certainly, you’re talking about one of the all-time greats.”

But when asked why Manning was there in the first place, LaFleur bit his tongue and referred questions to vice president of communications Jason Wahlers and team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

Manning has been doing a myriad of projects through his Omaha Productions company, including the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback,” which is set for a second season on the streaming service. Although Love said Manning didn’t ask him to appear on the next iteration of that show, Manning could be looking to do something else with the Packers in that arena.

Whatever the case, when LaFleur learned of Manning’s impending visit, he invited Manning to take in practice and address the team.

“I knew he was going to be here, so I reached out to him and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested?’” LaFleur said. “Thankfully, he said yes.”

Extra points

Center Jake Hanson, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury last October, missed practice Tuesday with an elbow injury. It was unclear if the injury was related to last year’s or something different. … Rookie wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) and Grant DuBose (back) continued to work with the training staff as they try to return to action. … Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, the second of the team’s two first-round picks last year, had perhaps his best practice, winning a pair of 1-on-1 snaps during the pass-rush/pass-blocking period and also pressuring Love on an 11-on-11 play. … The Packers re-signed offensive lineman Cole Schneider, an undrafted free agent who was with the team in training camp last year, and Dre Miller, a tight end-turned-wide receiver from the University of Maine, on Tuesday. They released guard Chuck Filiaga and tight end Camren McDonald to make room on the roster.

