GREEN BAY — Last month, with the bus revving its engine and about to depart the Lambeau Field parking lot for another Tailgate Tour across the state, Mark Murphy insisted he was more than just hopeful that the NFL Draft would someday be held in Titletown.

“I’m optimistic,” the Green Bay Packers team president/CEO said of the team’s quest to host the NFL’s annual marquee offseason event, one he and the organization had been chasing for nearly a decade. “Fingers crossed.”

Murphy and the denizens of Green Bay can uncross their fingers. On Monday, they got the news they were hoping for: They’d been awarded the 2025 NFL Draft during the league’s annual spring meeting in Minneapolis.

"The draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau Field," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in making the announcement.

"With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible weeklong experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

Green Bay had been a finalist to host next year’s draft but lost out to Detroit. In turn, the team and local business leaders turned their attention to 2025 and 2027 after that setback. They were rewarded by the NFL’s review of the proposal by the fan engagement/major events advisory committee, and then league owners voted to award the event to Green Bay.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin, as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” Murphy said in a statement. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community-owned team. That connection to our league’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.

“Today’s announcement is the result of years of hard work by our draft committee … their tireless efforts putting together a bid and a plan to host the draft here, as well as the extraordinary support we’ve received from our community partners, has created this unprecedented opportunity to showcase our community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host the 2025 NFL Draft.”

The Packers believed in recent years that they could present a strong case for hosting because of the recently built Titletown district entertainment and business district, as well as the new Resch Expo Center, which is across Oneida Street from Lambeau Field and next door to the Resch Center arena.

They first began their quest after the NFL decided to move the event from city to city after long hosting it in New York.

Chicago received the first two on-the-move drafts, but when the city of Philadelphia was awarded the 2017 NFL Draft, marking the first time the event had been held outdoors, the Packers thought there was an opportunity.

Even then, though, Murphy had admitted that the city’s bid was a “long shot.”

As northeast Wisconsin grew and the possibility of hosting the draft became more realistic, Murphy still had his doubts. He even admitted last year that his primary concern about losing out on another draft would be tied to the area’s limited hotel space compared to recent NFL Draft host cities like Chicago (2015, ’16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas-Fort Worth (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021), Las Vegas (2022) and Kansas City (2023).

“They really like the history and tradition of Lambeau Field and Titletown. The number of hotels in Green Bay, that’s the issue,” Murphy said last July.

“It’s become a big enough event. We’ve included (hotels) all the way down to Milwaukee that people would be staying (at). We’ve actually looked at cruise ships (but) I don’t know if the ice would be thawed by then.”

In its announcement, the league said there will be several days of activities throughout Green Bay and that the event will again feature the NFL Draft Experience, a massive free football festival, near Lambeau Field. The NFL Draft Experience includes football skills challenges, interactive exhibits and autograph sessions.

Last month’s draft brought more than 312,000 fans to Kansas City, and broadcasts of the event drew more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event.

In an interview with Packers.com’s Larry McCarren after the news broke Monday, Murphy said the process was a challenging one.

“It’s basically right behind bidding on the Super Bowl,” Murphy said. “You think about what the league has done, they have gradually built this into a major event. … Because of that, you have a lot of cities that want to host it because they know the economic impact.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a while. We started the process in 2016. I’m just really happy, not only for the organization but the whole community. The entire state’s going to benefit. It’s a huge event. It grows every year. It’s going to be spectacular. I’m really excited for the community.”

Murphy estimated that the economic impact to the city, region and state would be roughly $94 million. A regular-season Packers home game at Lambeau Field brings in roughly $15 million, Murphy said.

“It will be the largest event that’s ever been held in Green Bay,” Murphy told Packers.com. “We’re ready for it. The work starts now.”