GREEN BAY — Last month, with the bus revving its engine and about to depart the Lambeau Field parking lot for another Tailgate Tour across the state, Mark Murphy insisted he was more than just hopeful that the NFL Draft would someday be held in Titletown.
“I’m optimistic,” the Green Bay Packers team president/CEO said of the team’s quest to host the NFL’s annual marquee offseason event, one he and the organization had been chasing for nearly a decade. “Fingers crossed.”
Murphy and the denizens of Green Bay can uncross their fingers. On Monday, they got the news they were hoping for: They’d been awarded the 2025 NFL Draft during the league’s annual spring meeting in Minneapolis.
"The draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau Field," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in making the announcement.
"With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible weeklong experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."
Green Bay had been a finalist to host next year’s draft but lost out to Detroit. In turn, the team and local business leaders turned their attention to 2025 and 2027 after that setback. They were rewarded by the NFL’s review of the proposal by the fan engagement/major events advisory committee, and then league owners voted to award the event to Green Bay.
“This is an incredible day for the Packers, greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin, as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” Murphy said in a statement. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community-owned team. That connection to our league’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.
“Today’s announcement is the result of years of hard work by our draft committee … their tireless efforts putting together a bid and a plan to host the draft here, as well as the extraordinary support we’ve received from our community partners, has created this unprecedented opportunity to showcase our community.
“We couldn’t be more excited to host the 2025 NFL Draft.”
The Packers believed in recent years that they could present a strong case for hosting because of the recently built Titletown district entertainment and business district, as well as the new Resch Expo Center, which is across Oneida Street from Lambeau Field and next door to the Resch Center arena.
They first began their quest after the NFL decided to move the event from city to city after long hosting it in New York.
Chicago received the first two on-the-move drafts, but when the city of Philadelphia was awarded the 2017 NFL Draft, marking the first time the event had been held outdoors, the Packers thought there was an opportunity.
Even then, though, Murphy had admitted that the city’s bid was a “long shot.”
As northeast Wisconsin grew and the possibility of hosting the draft became more realistic, Murphy still had his doubts. He even admitted last year that his primary concern about losing out on another draft would be tied to the area’s limited hotel space compared to recent NFL Draft host cities like Chicago (2015, ’16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas-Fort Worth (2018), Nashville (2019), Cleveland (2021), Las Vegas (2022) and Kansas City (2023).
“They really like the history and tradition of Lambeau Field and Titletown. The number of hotels in Green Bay, that’s the issue,” Murphy said last July.
“It’s become a big enough event. We’ve included (hotels) all the way down to Milwaukee that people would be staying (at). We’ve actually looked at cruise ships (but) I don’t know if the ice would be thawed by then.”
In its announcement, the league said there will be several days of activities throughout Green Bay and that the event will again feature the NFL Draft Experience, a massive free football festival, near Lambeau Field. The NFL Draft Experience includes football skills challenges, interactive exhibits and autograph sessions.
Last month’s draft brought more than 312,000 fans to Kansas City, and broadcasts of the event drew more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event.
In an interview with Packers.com’s Larry McCarren after the news broke Monday, Murphy said the process was a challenging one.
“It’s basically right behind bidding on the Super Bowl,” Murphy said. “You think about what the league has done, they have gradually built this into a major event. … Because of that, you have a lot of cities that want to host it because they know the economic impact.
“This is something we’ve been working on for a while. We started the process in 2016. I’m just really happy, not only for the organization but the whole community. The entire state’s going to benefit. It’s a huge event. It grows every year. It’s going to be spectacular. I’m really excited for the community.”
Murphy estimated that the economic impact to the city, region and state would be roughly $94 million. A regular-season Packers home game at Lambeau Field brings in roughly $15 million, Murphy said.
“It will be the largest event that’s ever been held in Green Bay,” Murphy told Packers.com. “We’re ready for it. The work starts now.”
Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class
LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA
Round: 1
Pick: 13
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 272 pounds
In his words: “Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday night. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”
LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 42
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 253 pounds
In his words: “I just know that from Day 1 I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that,” Musgrave said on Friday after being drafted by the Packers. “I'm going to do whatever they see me doing.”
JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 50
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
In his words: “I’m just coming in to add value where I can, whether it’s special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I’m just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team,” Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. “I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt comfortability on the outside, as well. I’m just blessed to be able to do both.”
TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 3
Pick: 78
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 254 pounds
In his words: “Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay,” Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. “I’m looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I’m feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me.”
COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN
Round: 4
Pick: 116
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 273 pounds
In his words: “Man, today has been crazy. I’m just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise,” Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday. “I knew I was going, I just didn’t know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I’m just ready to go.”
SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE
Round: 5
Pick: 149
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 212 pounds
In his words: “I really loved it when I visited there. I’m just excited to be a part of it,” Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. “The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well.”
DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA
Round: 5
Pick: 159
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 208 pounds
In his words: “Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization … I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I’m just ready to get to work,” Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. “I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."
KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN
Round: 6
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
In his words: “When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face,” Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.
ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN
Round: 6
Pick: 207
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 215 pounds
In his words: “Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice,” Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. “I’ve just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don’t know him too well, but I’m very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he’s doing.”
CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY
Round: 7
Pick: 232
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 193 pounds
In his words: “The only (special-teams unit) I wasn’t on was kickoff return. That’s the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice,” Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. “Special teams is important. I’m trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I’m going out there to compete.”
LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Round: 7
Pick: 235
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 222 pounds
In his words: “I’m no stranger to it. I’ve been playing in it my whole life,” Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. “I’m from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I’m definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I’m a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold.”
ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 242
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 207 pounds
In his words: “I’ve played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I’m going to be come,” Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. “I know my coaches at Iowa State, they’ve given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me.”
GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE
Round: 7
Pick: 256
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
In his words: “It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you’re going to land and when you’re going to land,” DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. “To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing.”