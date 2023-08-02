GREEN BAY — You don’t have to stray far from the UCLA campus to find a Jack In The Box or In-N-Out Burger. Sean Rhyan knows that all too well.

He also knows there’s a couple of Culver’s locations conveniently located near Lambeau Field, too. He just won’t be visiting them.

In the NFL, you don’t get points for self-awareness. And when your rookie season is a disaster — being beaten out by a fellow rookie lineman selected two rounds and 48 picks after you were, ending the year with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, and playing just one measly special-teams snap all year — no one is going to give you a standing ovation for realizing you need to make some changes, either.

But give Rhyan at least a little credit. The Green Bay Packers second-year offensive lineman is owning his screw-ups, changing not only his approach to his job but also his diet, and throwing himself headfirst into the not-exactly-easy transition from college left tackle to NFL interior lineman — while still keeping his sense of humor about the limited effect cutting out greasy cheeseburgers and other less-than-healthy culinary options can have.

“In college, you can eat just about everything, like Jack-In-The-Box all the time and still be able to play. Now, it’s more of a natural diet — fruits, nuts, lean meats,” the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Rhyan said before the Packers’ day off from training-camp practices on Wednesday. “Nutrition wise, I’m eating real clean now.

“I feel good, I’ve got good energy, feel better, feel like my body is a different composition than it was last year — not as fat. I’m still an O-lineman, though. I’m trying to find that balance—how fat can I be, and how skinny do I need to be, and still be effective? I’m not going to look like (rookie first-round draft pick) Lukas (Van Ness) over there, a bodybuilder.”

The Packers don’t need Rhyan to look like the ex-Iowa edge rusher whose Hawkeyes teammates dubbed him “Hercules” for his physique. What they do need is a better return on their third-round investment than they got from a guy who was a 31-game three-year starter at left tackle for the Bruins and was supposed to come in as a rookie and be an immediate part of the offensive line rotation.

Instead, Rhyan by his own admission arrived in less-than-stellar shape and watched as fifth-round pick Zach Tom played ahead of him, starting five games while Rhyan was a healthy scratch for five games, dressed but didn’t play in five others and played that one field-goal protection unit snap in Detroit on Nov. 6.

“Whatever happened, happened. We’re past it now. We’re focused on this year,” said Rhyan, who says he believes his positive test was triggered by an ingredient in a supplement he took during the season. “Coming off the offseason, I just feel so good.”

Not only is Rhyan being more careful about what he puts in his body, he’s also being smarter in his approach. Always talented enough to essentially roll out of bed and pass protect effectively, Rhyan admitted he struggled last year to find the best way to prepare for games. Now, he’s overhauled his studying techniques.

And coach Matt LaFleur has noticed.

“I think he's in much better shape than he was a year ago. I think that's pretty evident and hopefully he can build upon that,” LaFleur said. “Every year is a new year for all these guys. Hopefully, he learned from that experience.

“You don’t always learn from your successes. Unfortunately, sometimes you have to fall on your face a little bit. It’s about how you respond to that.

“I do think he has responded the right way. I’m excited about his approach that he’s taken. He’s locked in in the meetings. Ultimately, he’s got to go do it out on the field.”

In Tuesday’s second practice in pads, Rhyan was a perfect 3-0 in the pass rush/pass blocking 1-on-1 period, and during 11-on-11 periods he got work at center and both guard spots. That said, even with the starting center, right guard and right tackle jobs subject to open competition in camp, Rhyan hasn’t been with the starting offensive line yet.

“I’m just trying to play loose. Because last year I was so tense and trying to do everything perfectly, and it’s not perfect. So, let it go,” Rhyan said. “Mistakes are going to happen. We can correct mistakes. But we’ve got to play fast, too. So that’s what my emphasis is this camp. Just trying to play fast and loose.

“I really don’t have a comfort zone right now, just because I’m bouncing around so much. I’m playing center and both guards. So, I’m just trying to play loose wherever I’m at.”