GREEN BAY — Sean Clifford knew what the transaction meant for him. He didn’t really like it, on a personal level, and he certainly wasn’t going to let it impact his approach.

The Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback was disappointed his friend, fellow QB and now ex-teammate Danny Etling was released on Sunday — only hours after the team’s annual Family Night practice ended.

“I was definitely was bummed to see that,” Clifford said after practice Monday, when the Packers were down to three quarterbacks — starter Jordan Love, Clifford and USFL MVP Alex McGough — on the depth chart. “But I also understand how this league works.”

And because he does understand how the NFL works, the fifth-round pick from Penn State also knows he hasn’t won the primary backup job yet — that his status as a draft pick only takes him so far and that, if he falters, McGough surely is in position to steal the No. 2 job.

Thus, while Clifford ran the No. 2 offense in Monday’s practice, he knows there’s more work to be done, including in Wednesday's joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I never try to put unnecessary pressures on myself, especially when a month from now is still a month from now. I’d rather focus on what I can do today and what I can do tomorrow to get myself better in the moment,” Clifford said. “That’s how you continuously improve. For me, no, I’m just focusing on what I can control right now.”

As for Etling, who spent part of the 2021 season and all of last year on the team’s practice squad, coach Matt LaFleur called his release “a very difficult decision” because of how well-respected and liked Etling was in the locker room — and how well Etling played on Saturday night.

“He probably was coming off his best day at Family Night, ironically enough,” LaFleur admsaiditted. “(But) it is tough to rep four guys, especially when you have a young quarterback (as the starter). So we just thought it was unfortunately a necessary move to get everybody the amount of reps they needed.”

Friday night ‘Love’ fest?

LaFleur was coy about whether Love will play in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

“You guys are just going to have to wait and find out,” LaFleur told reporters before practice.

If Love does play — and LaFleur did suggest that, unlike past years with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, the starting quarterback will at least play some this preseason — it won’t be for an extended period, apparently.

LaFleur also said how Wednesday’s joint practice with the Bengals will affect how much action Love sees in the game. If that practice is especially productive for Love and the No. 1 offense, LaFleur may curtail Love’s playing time.

“We’ve definitely talked about him (playing) going into this game — and, quite frankly, playing everybody in this game,” LaFleur said. “There might be a select few that don't play, but we’ll get more into it as we approach the game.

“I think (the joint practice) definitely has to weigh into it. You kind of go through that practice, see where you are and then make decisions upon that. We have a preliminary plan that we’ve already discussed with our coaches, but — as you guys know — that’s subject to change.”

DuBose activated

Edge rusher Rashan Gary wasn’t the only one back in action Monday.

Rookie wide receiver Grant DuBose, a seventh-round pick from Charlotte who missed all of the offseason and the first 10-plus days of training camp battling a preexisting back injury, was activated from the non-football injury list and took part in his first practice, just as Gary did after coming off the physically unable to perform list.

“It just felt good to be able to put on my pads and just be able to go out there and play amongst my teammates and compete amongst the guys in my room,” DuBose said, adding his back injury was discovered by the medical staff when he arrived for the post-draft rookie camp in early May. “I’m excited about that. It’s just the beginning.”

Extra points

With rookie running back Lew Nichols (shoulder) sidelined for Monday’s practice and with top running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon unlikely to see much action (if any) against the Bengals, the Packers signed ex-Cleveland Browns running back Nate McCrary. McCrary, who played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State (LaFleur’s alma mater), entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore in 2021 and had three carries for 5 yards against the New York Jets in last week’s Hall of Fame game. … Safety Innis Gaines (quadriceps) also was sidelined coming out of Family Night. … Tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara (calf) and center Jake Hanson (elbow) remained sidelined. … While Gary was back in action, cornerback Eric Stokes remained on the PUP list, with LaFleur saying he is “not there yet” in his comeback from knee and foot injuries suffered in the same Nov. 6 loss in Detroit as when Gary tore his ACL.