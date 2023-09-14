GREEN BAY — The question seemed like a reasonable one.

After enduring some serious ups and downs (including being benched late in the year) last season, Darnell Savage had delivered a thoroughly impressive performance in Sunday’s season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears (a team-high nine tackles, including one for loss, without being charged with a single missed tackle).

And so, the Green Bay Packers' fifth-year safety was asked, given all he’d gone through to get to that moment, how good did it feel to play so well to start the season?

“Not good at all,” Savage replied. “Because I’m not done yet.”

Spoken like a man who understands how quickly things can change in this business, and how he can’t take anything for granted during a critical season that will decide his NFL future — be it in Green Bay or elsewhere in 2024.

“It was cool (to play well). Definitely a good first step,” Savage said during a conversation with the State Journal as the team prepared for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. “But like I said, I’m not done yet.”

His coaches surely loved hearing that, given how pleased they were with his kickoff to the 2023 season.

“I thought ‘Sav’ played a really complete game. I thought he was flying around,” coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the week. “I was just really happy for him. We all know kind of the ups and downs that he had last season.

“I think he’s done a really great job of just coming in each and every day with just a great energy, making sure everybody’s on the same page. His practice habits have been outstanding and he’s doing a really good job.

“He’s off to a really good start, and we anticipate and expect it to keep on going that way.”

Added defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Thursday evening: “I was happy with the way ‘Sav’ played. I think there’s great expectations with him, but no one wants to play harder and play better than he does. I was happy for him, but I totally expect him to come back and do it again this week.”

The ups and downs to which LaFleur referred were these: After playing poorly in a Nov. 17 loss to Tennessee, Savage lost his starting job to Rudy Ford and was relegated to being the sixth defensive back in the team’s dime package in a loss at Philadelphia 10 days later.

Savage then suffered a foot injury on his first (and only) snap against the Eagles, missed the Packers’ Dec. 4 win at Chicago and played only one defensive snap in the team’s Dec. 19 post-bye week win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But after Ford struggled both against the Bears and early in the Packers’ win at Miami on Christmas Day, the coaches went back to Savage in the second quarter against the Dolphins. Savage then started the final two games — a 41-17 win over Minnesota on Jan. 1 and a season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8.

As a result, Savage finished the season having played a career-low 819 of the Packers’ 1,032 defensive snaps (79.3%) and registered 57 tackles (42 solo), two tackles for a loss, five pass break-ups and a fumble recovery but just one interception.

Had the Packers not opted to pick up the fifth-year option on Savage’s contract before the 2022 season, fully guaranteeing him a $7.9 million base salary for 2023, they might’ve moved on from Savage this past offseason.

Instead, the Packers opted not to bring back veteran Adrian Amos, who didn’t miss a start (66 games) over his four years in Green Bay. That left Savage as the one semi-proven option at safety, and the coaches tried out a host of partners for him (Ford, Jonathan Owens, Tarvarius Moore, Anthony Johnson) before settling on Ford.

Now, it’s up to Savage to continue doing two things: Leading the back end of the defense, and playing decisively, especially as a tackler. Defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said during the offseason that Savage is at his best when “he pulls the trigger and he lets it all hang out,” and that’s what Savage did last Sunday.

It’s up to him to deliver on his promise that he’s just getting started.

“Everybody’s looking to me now. it’s kind of a good feeling, but at the same time, we’re all depending on each other to go out there and do whatever we can,” Savage said. “We’ve got a lot of talent. We just want to make the most of it.

“I don’t want to say (I was) decisive. I always trust myself. It’s just focusing on playing hard and getting to the ball. The play’s much easier to make than if there are 6 yards of space. It being 3 (yards), it’s easier to make.

“That’s one of my gifts, my speed, so I want to use that as much as I can.”

