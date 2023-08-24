GREEN BAY — As the Green Bay Packers kicked off training camp on July 26, there was really only one starting position on their depth chart that was truly a wide-open competition: safety.

Less than a month after the five-way battle among Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt and rookie seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson kicked off, coach Matt LaFleur basically ended it on Thursday: It’s Ford.

Now, technically, LaFleur didn’t publicly name Ford as the starter, as he did with the No. 2 quarterback job, where he stated the obvious and proclaimed rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford to be first-year starter Jordan Love’s primary backup on Thursday, in advance of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

But when the Packers went out to Ray Nitschke Field for what was essentially the final practice of training camp — Wednesday’s practice had been the last one open to fans, but Thursday’s was still fully open to reporters — it was Ford lined up alongside 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage at the back end of the No. 1 defense.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good indication, but there’s still more football in front of us,” LaFleur said in his pre-practice news briefing with reporters. “Obviously, at practice today, (you’ll see).

“(But) we’ve got a game (left), and it could be pretty fluid throughout the course of the year. You never want to just say, ‘Hey, this is it.’ Guys are going to compete and they’re going to continue to learn and grow.

“Hopefully, it’s a competitive situation throughout the course of the season. That’s not just with that position; that’s got to be everybody’s position. That’s got to be the mindset. That’s how you improve and get better. As soon as you get complacent, somebody’s going to pass you by.”

With the team moving on from veteran Adrian Amos, who didn’t miss a start (66 games) over his four years in Green Bay, the job opening was posted before the offseason program began.

The other safety spot was never really up for grabs, with Savage — and his pricey $7.9 million guaranteed fifth-year option base salary for 2023 — penciled in as the starter throughout the offseason. even after briefly being benched in favor of Ford late last year.

So, barring some shocking end-of-camp move by general manager Brian Gutekunst, it’ll be Savage and Ford as the Packers’ last line of defense in the Sept. 10 season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said of Ford. “He’s going out there and executing his responsibility. He’s playing physical, trusting what he’s seeing and playing fast. He’s done a really nice job.”

Ford’s path back to the starting lineup was a circuitous one. After Savage played poorly in a Nov. 17 loss to Tennessee, Ford became the every-down starter and Savage was relegated to being the sixth defensive back in the team’s dime package in a loss at Philadelphia 10 days later.

Savage then suffered a foot injury on his first (and only) snap against the Eagles, missed the Packers’ Dec. 4 win at Chicago and played only one defensive snap in the team’s Dec. 19 post-bye week win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But after Ford struggled both against the Bears and early in the Packers’ win at Miami on Christmas Day, the coaches went back to Savage in the second quarter against the Dolphins. Savage then started the final two games — a 41-17 win over Minnesota on Jan. 1 and a second-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8.

“I think anytime you face adversity, it either breaks you or makes you stronger, right?” defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said of Savage’s struggles and response to them last year. “I was proud of the way he handled it. I was proud of the way he took on the special-teams assignments that he had and I was proud of the way he fought and clawed his way back.”

Now, it’s been Ford overcoming adversity. He opened camp with the No. 1 defense alongside Savage, but after a week he found himself running with the 2s, then the 3s, as Owens, Moore and Johnson got first-team work.

But he answered those challenges with strong joint practices with the second unit against the New England Patriots, got the start in last Saturday night’s abbreviated preseason game and was back with the starting defense on Tuesday.

“I never lack confidence,” said Ford, who joined the Packers’ roster at the end of training camp last year and was initially viewed as simply another special-teams contributor. “My goal is to play like I’m a starter. I am a starter. I don’t control the rotation and stuff like that but, as far as when I’m in there, I just try to play my best, give my best to the team.

“I’ve got goals and I’m going to live up to my goals.”

Now, his goal is to hold onto his starting job and elevate his game.

“It just goes with gut and grit. You’re going to lose in life. What are you going to do?” Ford said. “That’s line up, play football. No sense in being down.

“It’s not like that I haven’t displayed playmaking ability. I have. Should be no surprise. I believe in myself. It’s time for everybody else to believe in me, too.”

Matt LaFleur names Sean Clifford Packers' backup quarterback

LaFleur’s announcement that Clifford had won the No. 2 quarterback job over USFL MVP Alex McGough was expected. Clifford has played well in both preseason games and in practice, although he said the second week of camp was when he felt confidence that he truly belonged in the NFL. “In my opinion, you really have to prove it to yourself. You’ve got to do it,” he said. “Probably halfway through OTAs, I started to feel like I can make all the throws that are necessary to be in this league. And then probably the second week of this camp, I started to really feel comfortable in and out of the huddle. That’s probably when I was like, ‘OK, now I’m feeling pretty good.’”

Anders Carlson answers kicking pressure

The final practice ended with rookie kicker Anders Carlson lining up for a 50-yard field goal with 1 second remaining on the clock and his teammates surrounding him, trying to do everything they could to distract him. He missed his first attempt wide left, but he made his second try. Carlson was 5 of 6 on kicks earlier in the practice.

Rashan Gary out of Packers' preseason game

LaFleur said “everyone” would play against the Seahawks but then clarified that edge rusher Rashan Gary, just cleared for 11-on-11 work earlier this week, would not play.

Packers injury report

Johnson did not practice Thursday because of a minor knee injury that isn’t thought to be a long-term concern. Defensive tackle Jason Lewan (back) returned to practice.

